Frequense Event Attracts Many: Unveiling Big Announcements

Last weekend, Frequense hosted a highly successful event in Allen, Texas, attracting large crowds eager to experience the next generation of wellness. Hosted by Barb and Dave Pitcock, the event highlighted the company’s rapid growth during its pre launch phase and set the stage for exciting developments ahead.

The gathering in Allen was a celebration of the Frequense community’s momentum and dedication to wellness. Attendees, both in person and via livestream, participated in an immersive experience filled with product education, sampling of new offerings, and insights into the future of frequency-charged nutrition.

Barb Pitcock, CEO of Frequense, shared her excitement:

“We were absolutely electrified by the energy and passion everyone brought to the event. Watching so many fiercely dedicated people come together to learn, share, and grow with Frequense warms my heart and fires me up. This journey isn’t just business—it’s personal for all of us. And let me tell you, the growth we’ve seen so far is just the tip of the iceberg. The best is yet to come!”

A standout moment was an enlightening session by Dr. Rob DeMartino, a leading frequency educator and practitioner from Las Vegas. Dr. DeMartino captivated the audience with his deep knowledge of frequencies and their impact on wellness, emphasizing why frequency-charged nutrition is poised to be the next big leap in health.

Dr. DeMartino said:

“Frequency-charged nutrition represents a new frontier in wellness, offering unparalleled benefits to those who embrace it. I am excited to see Frequense leading the charge in bringing this revolutionary approach to a wider audience.”

The event also featured several Frequense leaders introducing new tools and resources designed to support distributors and enhance their success. This included an in-depth look at the company’s new sponsored funnels and onboarding processes, set to streamline operations and maximize growth.

Frequense Leaders

Attendees had the opportunity to sample new products, reinforcing their belief in the powerful benefits of Frequense’s offerings. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with many excited about the potential these products have to transform lives.

A major highlight was the announcement that Frequense will officially launch in Orlando in February 2025. This historic event is expected to be a game-changer, bringing the entire Frequense community together for an unforgettable experience.

Dave Pitcock said:

“We are preparing something truly special for our Orlando launch. This will be a landmark event in our company’s history, and with the incredible foundation we’ve built during prelaunch, we are confident that the Orlando event will set the stage for an even more exciting future.”

The event also featured powerful testimonials from community members who have experienced life-changing results with Frequense’s products. Their stories of transformation underscored the profound impact that frequency-charged nutrition can have, further validating the company’s mission.

Additionally, the event recognized the hard work and achievements within the Frequense community, highlighting the dedication and passion that continue to drive the company’s growth.

As Frequense continues to innovate and expand, the excitement within the community is palpable. The event in Allen, Texas, was just the beginning of what promises to be an extraordinary journey leading up to the official launch in Orlando in 2025. The Frequense family is stronger than ever, united in its mission to revolutionize wellness through the power of frequency-charged nutrition.

About Frequense

Frequense is the first company to bring frequency-charged nutrition to the market, pioneering a new era in health and wellness. With its innovative products, including the flagship nootropic drink mix RISE, Frequense is dedicated to enhancing mental clarity, cognitive performance, and overall well-being.

The company’s mission is to empower individuals to achieve personal growth and financial independence while fostering a community centered on cutting-edge wellness. As Frequense prepares for its official launch in February 2025, it remains committed to revolutionizing the way people approach their health through the transformative power of frequency-charged nutrition. For more information please visit www.frequense.com

