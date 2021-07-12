Foundational Leadership Laws Your Team Need To Hear by Jordan Adler

By Simon Chan

This is one of Simon Chan’s most memorable episodes that he did way back in June 2015 and features Jordan Adler.

Jordan Adler shares how he kept going after 11 different MLM companies before succeeding wildly. Also the leadership advice that all your team members need to hear on MLM Nation

Who is Jordan Adler?

Jordan Adler has earned millions in network marketing and is currently the #1 income earner in his company.

He’s originally from Chicago, Illinois and grew up in a lower middle income family. One day, when he was still in his twenties, he read a book about residual income that he picked up at a garage sale for 25 cents. That little book had more impact on his financial future than his 4 year college degree.

Today, Jordan leads a team of over 150,000 distributors with his network marketing organization. He travels the world supporting his team and coaching new distributors.

Jordan is also the author of Beach Money. In my opinion it’s one of the best books on the MLM profession and is a must read for every MLM distributor. In fact, Kimmy Brooke, who we had on episode 45 mentioned how that book helped make her business really take off.

Beach Money teaches you to create an income stream that comes in whether you go to work or not… and Jordan has done just that… He has helped compress 30 year careers into 3-5 years.

When Jordan is not at one of his mountain homes in Jerome, Arizona or on Mt .Charleston, you’ll find him relaxing in Santa Monica, California, Las Vegas or possibly in some exotic location.

Jordans flies helicopters for fun and was recently accepted into Virgin Galactic’s Space program to become one of the first civilians into space.

Jordan Adler’s Favorite Quote

“Don’t quit on a bad day” (Unknown)

Must Read Book

Beach Money by Jordan Adler

The Greatest Networkers in the World by John Milton Fogg

The Magic of Thinking Big by David J. Schwartz

Illusions by Richard Bach

Making the First Circle Work by Randy Gage

Go Pro by Eric Worre

Recommended Online App

Periscope

Facebook

Recommended Prospecting Tool

One on one presentation

Company video

Contact Info

www.beachmoney.com

What Did You Learn?

