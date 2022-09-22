By Team Business For Home

Youngevity International, Inc. and its subsidiary Khrysos Industries, Inc today announced that the Circuit Court of the Ninth Judicial Circuit in and for Orange County, Florida, has issued an order against former Khrysos President Dwayne Dundore.

Granting Youngevity’s Motion for Summary Judgement on Counts III (Fraudulent Inducement) and IV (Breach Of Employment Agreement), awarding Youngevity $20,915,507 in damages.

A complete copy of the Order may be viewed by clicking here> in Case No.:2021-CA-002217-0 BUSINESS COURT.

No assurance is given that Youngevity will be able to collect on this award.

About Youngevity International, Inc

Youngevity International, Inc. is a multi-channel lifestyle company operating in three distinct business segments including a commercial coffee enterprise, a commercial hemp enterprise, and a direct marketing enterprise. The Company features a multi country selling network and has assembled a virtual main street of products and services under one corporate entity.

The Company offers products from the six top selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services.

The post Former Khrysos President Dwayne Dundore Orded To Pay $20 Million To Youngevity appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/09/former-khrysos-president-dwayne-dundore-orded-to-pay-20-million-to-youngevity/