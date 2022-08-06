Former Farmer Turned Top Industry Leader, Abdullai Seidu Bugnaba, Joins QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

As of 2020, over 25% of people in Ghana currently live in poverty. As a former “peasant Farmer,” QuiAri Promoter Abdullai Seidu Bugnaba from Bawku, Ghana, remembers exactly what life was like before he discovered the Direct Sales industry.

“To be honest, the quality of my life was terrible. I am very thankful to have been introduced to Network Marketing.

It was my only opportunity to be something more than just a poor farmer.

My life is much better now, but I had to put in the work to reach the top. I decided to join QuiAri because I’m ready to run, and QuiAri is a company that wants to run with me.

This is the most lucrative opportunity I’ve ever been a part of. Nobody in Ghana gets paid in 5 minutes. In fact, no other company in the world pays that quickly,”

stated QuiAri Rising Star Promoter Abdullai Seidu Bugnaba.

Abdullai’s move to QuiAri wasn’t surprising, as many top industry leaders have already joined the company and are building teams in over 100 countries worldwide. Although Abdullai looks young he is a highly accomplished and experienced MLM professional and Motivational Speaker/Life Coach with a team of over 5,000 people.

“This business has been good to me. I’ve traveled the world through incentive trips to China, France, Russia, Spain, South Africa, Dubai, Nigeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Togo – basically all over the world.

I’ve earned cars, won awards, and qualified for every incentive my previous companies offered.

QuiAri provides something I’ve never had before – an opportunity to create generational wealth. This will be the last company I ever need to join. I’m happy and excited about the future,”

stated Abdullai Seidu Bugnaba.

After just 3 years in business, QuiAri has rocked the health and wellness industry with tremendous growth through their groundbreaking products and a revolutionary business opportunity.

QuiAri’s Founder & CEO, Bob Reina assembled a team of Relationship Marketing experts with over 250 years of combined industry experience to the table. This dream team has helped bring worldwide recognition to QuiAri and paved the way for rapid global expansion throughout the 100+ countries they serve.

There is tremendous growth happening throughout the world, and Abdullai believes it’s not only because of Same Day Pay and the QuiAri Opportunity. He believes it is the high quality and effectiveness of the products that have contributed to their momentum.

“The taste of the Shake is sweet and delicious. It’s hard to believe that something so good can also be good for your health. The Energy tablets are powerful, but smooth.

There is no mid-afternoon crash, which is unlike most energy tablets on the market. The secret ingredient is the Maqui Berry, the world’s new #1 superfruit.

QuiAri was the first company to introduce the Maqui Berry to the international market and is the only company with products featuring our proprietary, super-concentrated MaquiX® extract, which boosts the extreme antioxidant power of Maqui.

This is a scientific breakthrough that needs to be shared with the world. Everybody should be taking QuiAri products to improve the quality of their health. We have the potential to help a lot of people out there,”

said Abdullai Seidu Bugnaba.

Great products are complemented by one of the highest-paying Compensation Plans in the industry at QuiAri. Founder & CEO, Bob Reina wanted to make sure Promoters had the best of the best of everything.

He created an ingenious, simple, and duplicatable system that gives people an opportunity to reach their dream lifestyle quickly. Just this week, QuiAri released an all-new Opportunity Presentation, a motivational “It’s Go Time” Video, and their highly anticipated Purple Diamond Guide, which is a step-by-step guide to reaching QuiAri’s top rank of Purple Diamond.

“Anyone that wants to be a leader in the Direct Sales industry can do so with the Purple Diamond Guide. Just Sponsor 2 people, pass out samples, stay active and qualified, and keep building your team.

I’m already climbing the ranks and I just started my business weeks ago. QuiAri is the best,”

said Abdullai Seidu Bugnaba.

The timing is perfect for QuiAri to become the next power company in Network Marketing, and Abdullai is driven to become the number 1 Promoter in the industry. He has big dreams he wants to accomplish.

“My dream is to help everyone on my team climb the ranks and start making their own dreams come true. People that are truly rich are the ones that give back the most.

When I was a farmer and had nothing, someone gave me an opportunity that changed my life.

I’m committed to paying it forward and giving opportunities to those that need them most – in Ghana and worldwide,”

stated Abdullai Seidu Bugnaba.

About QuiAri

QuiAri is the #1 health and weight loss movement in the world today. Featuring exclusive, breakthrough products (QuiAri Shake and QuiAri Energy) featuring the world’s new #1 superfruit, the Maqui berry, people everywhere are losing weight, boosting their energy levels, and improving their health. What started as an idea has now become a worldwide phenomenon, gaining a passionate following in over 200 countries. But that’s not all! We boast an exciting opportunity to promote QuiAri products and earn commissions within 5 minutes after each sale through industry-first, state-of-the-art payment technology. Combining unrivaled products with the fastest payout, the fastest cycling binary, and one of the highest-paying compensation plans in the industry, there’s no doubt QuiAri is helping people live healthier, happier lives. To learn more, please visit quiari.com.

Income Disclosure Statement

Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend upon how well you exercise these qualities.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/08/former-farmer-turned-top-industry-leader-abdullai-seidu-bugnaba-joins-quiari/