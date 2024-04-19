Former Beautycounter CEO And Founder Gregg Renfrew Will Launch A New Company

By Team Business For Home

According to an email send to former Beautycounter distributors Gregg Renfrew will launch a new company after the shut down of Beautycounter.

“Beautycounter community,

Unfortunately, the Beautycounter business that you’ve known over the past years has been forced to wind down.

However, I am excited to share the news that I am creating a new company that will allow us to sell the products you know and love- pushing forward the important mission of making the industry, and our world, safer and healthier.

As we get the new company up and running we are taking a short pause to build a new and better company for the future and, most importantly, to better serve you all. Thank you for being a part of our community – we hope to see you again in early May.

More to come.”

Gregg Renfrew

In an email to its distributor force Beautycounter stated earlier:

“Dear Brand Advocate,

This email constitutes written notice of the termination of your Brand Advocate Agreement with Counter Brands, LLC (d/b/a Beautycounter) (the “Company”), effective as of April 17, 2024 (the “Termination Date”).

In connection with a sale, the Company is shutting down its operations and intends to wind-down and dissolve in the near-term. You will receive payment of all accrued and unpaid commissions through the Termination Date, and you shall otherwise have no further rights to any bonuses, commissions, or other compensation tollowing the Termination Date.

Payment is expected to be made on or about April 26, 2024. From and after the Termination Date, you shall not hold yourself out as a Company brand advocate or as otherwise engaging in business for, or on behalf of, or otherwise affiliated with, the Company or its affiliates.

As a reminder, you remain bound by all post-termination obligations under the Brand Advocate Agreement, you remain bound by all post-termination obligations under the Brand Advocate Agreement, including your confidentiality obligations under paragraph 10 of the Brand Advocate Agreement.”

According to on-line magazine Business Of Beauty:

” Gregg Renfrew, founder and chief executive of Beautycounter, bought back the clean beauty line out of foreclosure on April 18, The Business of Beauty has learned. According to the company, she will retain the brand’s name and assets; products and formulations will stay the same. Beautycounter will retain the vast majority of its direct sales associates.

Counter Brands LLC, the parent company of Beautycounter, is winding down; Renfrew and other private investors have secured the label from investment firm Carlyle Group for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2013, Beautycounter was an early disruptor in the market for its clean positioning. The line eschews more than 2,800 ingredients in its products. That first-mover advantage led to an acquisition by Carlyle Group for $1 billion in 2021. In 2022, Marc Rey, former chief executive of Shiseido Americas, was appointed CEO. In February, Renfrew returned Beautycounter to replace him.”

