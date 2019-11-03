Focus on the Letter Portion of Email Newsletter

By Srijana Angdembey

On the Fly is our new video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing advice and training from marketing experts, delivered while they are on the road, at the airport, or traveling somewhere.

This week’s episode features Ann Handley, modern marketing guru and the Chief Content Officer of Marketing Profs. Every two weeks, Ann sends out a newsletter with writing tips and fresh marketing ideas you don’t want to miss. As someone who has a very successful newletter, Ann’s advice to us is, “focus less on the news and more on the letter”.

According to research from MarketingProfs and the content marketing institute, 87% of marketers are using email newsletter as a way to distribute their content- or focusing on the the “news” part of the newsletter. However, very few are leveraging newsletters as an opportunity to directly connect with their consumer. Focusing on the “letter” part of the newsletter will change the way we communicate to our customers.

