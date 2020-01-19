Focus on Relationships, Not Transactions

By Srijana Angdembey

Welcome to episode 18 of On the Fly, our new video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing advice and training from marketing experts, delivered while they are on the road, at the airport, or traveling somewhere.

Our featured guest this week is Tom Martin, president and founder of Converse Digital, who brings us tips to “sell greatly”. What does it mean to sell greatly? Tom explains that people in the sales and marketing world put far too much emphasis on transactions. Sell greatly means that you understand it’s not about the transaction; it’s about the relationship. So, in 2020, go to market differently. Prospect and nurture more effectively by being relationship-focused. If you’re successful in building relationships, the transactions will take care of themselves.

