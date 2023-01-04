FlexJobs Review

By Lars Lofgren

FlexJobs is the number one job posting site to find remote, work-from-home, and flexible job opportunities. Both job seekers and employers can utilize FlexJobs for its powerful recruitment functionalities.

With unlimited job postings, ATS integrations, and top-level career advice, FlexJobs can help you hire remote talent with ease. FlexJobs provides a simple solution to employers that have experienced hiring complications and ensures job seekers can find the right position that suits their needs.

FlexJobs Compared

FlexJobs made it onto our top list for its ability to allow employers to post remote and flexible job ads with ease.

Want to read more about the top best job posting sites? We reviewed dozens of options and narrowed it down to the top six.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs made it onto our top list for being the best platform for posting remote and flexible jobs specifically. Whether you are hiring or seeking job opportunities in industries such as accounting, finance, bookkeeping, marketing, writing, or project management, FlexJobs can help you find thousands of jobs and companies within seconds.

FlexJobs Job Posting Site Review

FlexJobs’ services include exclusive job search, career coaching, resume reviews, and events and webinars.

FlexJobs Health and Stability

FlexJobs was founded in 2007 and is currently headquartered in Colorado as a privately traded company. FlexJobs employs roughly 50 people across the United States. While there isn’t too much public information on FlexJobs’ funding or turnover, it does have a 4.6-star rating on Glassdoor, with most employees feeling satisfied with FlexJobs’ workplace culture.

According to FlexJobs’ website, big-name brands, such as Apple, Dell, United Healthcare, and Salesforce, have utilized FlexJobs to recruit top talent for remote, freelance, or part-time work, showcasing a sense of trust and reliability for the company.

FlexJobs Pricing

FlexJobs has two separate pricing structures for both employers and job seekers. You can expect a decent range of pricing tiers that increase depending on how often you need to utilize the platform.

FlexJobs Pricing Structure

FlexJobs pricing for employers is structured on a monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis, whereas its pricing for job seekers is subscription-based and starts at one week and one month and increases to three months and one year.

For employers, the pricing will increase depending on how large your organization is and how often you need to post job advertisements. For job seekers, the pricing will increase depending on how long you think it will take to find the right job. Each job seeker subscription comes with nifty perks that you get access to for however long your subscription lasts.

FlexJobs Pricing Comparison

FlexJobs employer packages start at $399 for one month, $859 for three months, and $2,999 for one year. On the other hand, FlexJobs pricing for job seekers is $9.95 for one week, $24.95 for one month, $39.95 for three months, and $56.95 for one year.

With those prices in mind, we would say that FlexJobs is certainly priced on the high end of the spectrum. In comparison to other job posting sites, FlexJobs is one of the most expensive options you could choose from. For example, LinkedIn recommends you spend a maximum of $25 per day for additional hiring features. And Snagajob only costs $89 per month to post a job ad and gives you access to pre-screening questions, one-click applications, and interview scheduling.

AngelList is another job posting site that costs $250 per month, which is a little closer to FlexJobs pricing, but it also offers a 7-day free trial and doesn’t charge job seekers to apply for jobs.

FlexJobs Trials and Guarantees

FlexJobs doesn’t currently have any free trials or free plans. However, for all job seeker subscriptions, FlexJobs has a satisfaction guarantee that ensures that if you are not satisfied with the quality of its service, you can cancel your subscription and request a refund within 30 days.

You can also save between 30% and 35% if you choose a three-month or year-long plan, and FlexJobs offers a 50% rebate for verifiable Nonprofits and B Corps.

FlexJobs Job Posting Site Review

Compared to other job posting sites, FlexJobs stands out for its user-friendly interface, membership perks, and career coaching services.

FlexJobs can help you recruit remote talent easier than ever before with its powerful functionalities. To read more about FlexJobs’ competitors and how they stack up against each other, check out our top picks for job posting sites.

What Makes FlexJobs Job Posting Site Great

FlexJobs is trusted by some of the world’s leading companies to recruit remote talent.

User-friendly interface: After reading through dozens of reviews, we found that most reviewers were satisfied with the FlexJobs user interface, claiming that it’s incredibly intuitive and easy to use for employers and job seekers alike. Most reviewers said that the interface offered a lot of resources and information, making it easy for the user to search for jobs and apply for them or post job ads and sort through candidates.

After reading through dozens of reviews, we found that most reviewers were satisfied with the FlexJobs user interface, claiming that it’s incredibly intuitive and easy to use for employers and job seekers alike. Most reviewers said that the interface offered a lot of resources and information, making it easy for the user to search for jobs and apply for them or post job ads and sort through candidates. Member perks: All employers and job seekers receive quite a few perks for being FlexJobs members or subscribers. For example, with an employer membership, you get unlimited job posts, access to submit a job feed, activity and data reporting, expert articles, unlimited resume searches, a customized employer profile, and resources and member savings. For a job seekers subscription, you get unlimited access to every job, free skills testing, expert job search tips, quick profile access, email alerts for new jobs, and a personalized portfolio. FlexJobs also offers upgrade options for employer memberships to improve personalization overall. With these upgrades, you can benefit from premium placement, social media promotion, webinars, and targeted emails, to name a few. If that wasn’t enough, FlexJobs members also get discounts and deals of 10% to 50% off for big-name brands, including Dell, Audible, Grammarly, Costco, and Urbansitter.

All employers and job seekers receive quite a few perks for being FlexJobs members or subscribers. For example, with an employer membership, you get unlimited job posts, access to submit a job feed, activity and data reporting, expert articles, unlimited resume searches, a customized employer profile, and resources and member savings. For a job seekers subscription, you get unlimited access to every job, free skills testing, expert job search tips, quick profile access, email alerts for new jobs, and a personalized portfolio. FlexJobs also offers upgrade options for employer memberships to improve personalization overall. With these upgrades, you can benefit from premium placement, social media promotion, webinars, and targeted emails, to name a few. If that wasn’t enough, FlexJobs members also get discounts and deals of 10% to 50% off for big-name brands, including Dell, Audible, Grammarly, Costco, and Urbansitter. Extensive expert services: Another benefit to utilizing FlexJobs as a job seeker or employer is the number of expert services it offers. Job seekers will find several career coaching and resume review services that can help them search for jobs more efficiently and present their work experience more professionally. On the other hand, employers can benefit from expert consulting services, economic development opportunities, virtual job fairs, and webinars with job seekers that focus on your jobs and company.

Another benefit to utilizing FlexJobs as a job seeker or employer is the number of expert services it offers. Job seekers will find several career coaching and resume review services that can help them search for jobs more efficiently and present their work experience more professionally. On the other hand, employers can benefit from expert consulting services, economic development opportunities, virtual job fairs, and webinars with job seekers that focus on your jobs and company. Leading technology integrations: FlexJobs makes it even easier for you to find the right candidate with its leading tech integration partners. You don’t have to worry about outsourcing integrations when FlexJobs has its very own ATS integration, which allows you to automatically synchronize job listings with trackable applicant information. FlexJobs also lets you find local, national, and international candidates much easier with built-in geo-targeting integration.

FlexJobs makes it even easier for you to find the right candidate with its leading tech integration partners. You don’t have to worry about outsourcing integrations when FlexJobs has its very own ATS integration, which allows you to automatically synchronize job listings with trackable applicant information. FlexJobs also lets you find local, national, and international candidates much easier with built-in geo-targeting integration. Dedicated account support: Instead of relying on subpar support, paying employers will receive dedicated account support from FlexJobs’ customer support team—and after reading reviews—we found that its customer support is skilled, responsive, and friendly. On the other hand, any user can contact the FlexJobs customer support team through live chat, phone, mail, or form.

Where FlexJobs Job Posting Site Falls Short

You can browse remote jobs on FlexJobs in a matter of seconds.

No free trial: Unlike other job posting sites, FlexJobs doesn’t offer a free trial or free version of the platform. Whether you are an employer or job seeker, you will have to pay the pre-packaged price without knowing if you will find talent or secure a job at the end of your chosen subscription. While that isn’t necessarily a dealbreaker for some, it’s still inconvenient because securing a job or finding talent isn’t guaranteed.

Unlike other job posting sites, FlexJobs doesn’t offer a free trial or free version of the platform. Whether you are an employer or job seeker, you will have to pay the pre-packaged price without knowing if you will find talent or secure a job at the end of your chosen subscription. While that isn’t necessarily a dealbreaker for some, it’s still inconvenient because securing a job or finding talent isn’t guaranteed. Job seekers must pay: Similar to the point above, it’s unfortunate that job seekers will always have to pay to use FlexJobs’ service. Many other job posting sites allow job seekers to apply for at least a limited number of jobs for free. But that’s not the case with FlexJobs, as you can’t apply for any jobs unless you pay $9.95 for one week’s worth of access. This isn’t ideal—especially for people who are already unemployed and can’t spare the resources they do have.

Similar to the point above, it’s unfortunate that job seekers will always have to pay to use FlexJobs’ service. Many other job posting sites allow job seekers to apply for at least a limited number of jobs for free. But that’s not the case with FlexJobs, as you can’t apply for any jobs unless you pay $9.95 for one week’s worth of access. This isn’t ideal—especially for people who are already unemployed and can’t spare the resources they do have. Niche job positions only: You will only find job positions in the remote, freelance, contract, part-time, or work-from-home area on FlexJobs. While this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, it might be too niche for some people, especially for anyone looking for full-time work or specifically wanting to return to an office setting after months or years of working remotely.

FlexJobs Job Posting Site Compared

While FlexJobs provides its members with nifty perks and is the perfect platform for niche job positions in the remote space, the best job posting site is LinkedIn because of its professional networking capabilities.

Final Verdict

FlexJobs is one of the best job posting sites for remote job opportunities. With nifty member perks, a user-friendly interface, and extensive expert services, FlexJobs is the perfect platform to take advantage of if you need to find talent or are currently looking for work.

With more than 14 years in the industry and a 4.6-star rating on Glassdoor, FlexJobs is a reliable and trustworthy company that cares about companies and job seekers in the remote space.

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/flexjobs-review/