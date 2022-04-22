Felix Palomino Gutierrez From Peru Achieves Crown Diamond Rank At XIFRA

By Team Business For Home

With 7 years of the experience in the industry, Felix Palomino Gutierrez admits that only 2 of them have been really productive.

An industrial engineer by profession, Felix spent 10 years of his career in the commercial sector, working for technological and automotive companies. Once he became an entrepreneur in the traditional industry, it took him only a year to go bankrupt, and this is where he decided to join the network marketing industry.

“I started with a well-known product company and only on a part-time basis. Maybe, this was one of my mistakes, not to go full-time.

I spent 5 years without important results. I had gone through product and service companies and I was still far from my goal of impacting millions of people and earning my first million.

But there was one quote that helped me to keep insisting:

Learn to work harder on yourself than you do on your job. If you work hard on your job, you can make a living, but if you work hard on yourself, you’ll make a fortune; by Jim Rohn.”

Felix did: he started to work on his personal development and grow as a professional. And this is when the right opportunity came into his life in November 2020.

“I discovered XIFRA thanks to my two good friends Gabriel Sidelamo and Sergio Peñuñuri, who introduced me to Jonathan Sifuentes, the founder of the company.

After a few meetings, I understood clearly that XIFRA could bring back the dream to so many independent entrepreneurs who were tired of companies where very few people really earn.”

Today, Felix is boasting the prestigious rank of Crown Diamond, which is only one step away from the highest rank at the company, as well as important income and a position in the Business For Home top earner list.

“But what I’m most proud of is my organization, where thousands of people are earning every day and education themselves on new trends. I am happy and grateful for all that we have achieved as an organisation and for all that is to come. It is true that success comes when preparation and opportunity meet.”

Felix Palomino Gutierrez on Stage

Felix deliberates on XIFRA’s goal of creating tools for anyone in the world to have access to technological and financial opportunities and bases his future plans on it:

“Thanks to this vision, in the coming months, we will reach 2 million independent entrepreneurs educating themselves on new trends and earning every day. And by the next year, I want to create 100 Elite Diamonds and reach a steady 7-figure income.”

Finally, Felix leaves us a short teaching that he is using in his career:

“When you are about to give up, remember the reasons you started this business. It is not so much a race of speed as it is a race of endurance. Those of us who stay the course win.

Remember that discipline always beats talent. Take care every day to grow personally, reprogram your mind for success, always be in the game and give yourself to people with love. Our check increases as we create more success stories.

Focus on the people and then the money. And finally: insist, resist, persist and never give up.”

About XIFRA

XIFRA is a disruptive and innovative technology company with a global presence and a decentralised smart ecosystem. Making use of the MLM business model, the company’s main goal is to provide knowledge about the latest trends in cryptocurrencies and Blockchain technology with its proprietary algorithmic trading software, creating a decentralised financial protocol through the sharing economy.

XIFRA boasts an extensive ecosystem that also offers other business lines under the MLM model, such as wellness and beauty products, education, real estate solutions and hemp farming. For more information, please visit www.xifralifestyle.com

