Fastest Ever Promoted To Diamond Rank in Valentus History

Sonny and Janet Collins were introduced to the network marketing industry in 2010. They celebrated 25 years of marriage in 2021 and have been entrepreneurs all their married life with multiple successful traditional businesses to their credit.

Being in the construction industry, the downturn of the economy in 2008-09 had rocked their world like it had for so many others and they were looking and open to doing something differently.

They joined a service-based company and applied their work ethic and within 5 short months reached a position only held by the top 3% in the company.

Here they led a team of thousands, trained in front of thousands, were featured in Success from Home Magazine, were inducted into the elite President’s Club for being in the top 10 of the production charts continually where they remained their entire time with this company, and were able to enjoy the options this industry offers like being home with their daughter during her pivotal years of growing up.

Due to Janet’s rapidly declining health from lupus and other autoimmune diseases, they started looking into the natural health space, which led them to their previous company.

Again, they put in their hard work ethic and were able to once again lead thousands of others, were featured in Prosper Magazine, were 1 of only 8 associates at the time to earn all $37k in Builder Bonuses which were based on speed, volume and rank advancement, and most of all, were able to impact others lives through their passion for natural health.

They learned a lot about natural health during this season and trained not only their team, but the whole company on the power of natural health.

After 2.5 years with this company, decisions were made out of their control that put them in a position where they were no longer in alignment, and this is what ultimately led them to Valentus.

With high quality clean products and Dave Jordan as the leader, they knew this was a win, win! After the first conversation with Dave, they knew he was the real deal! Dave welcomed the Collins’ into the Valentus family with open arms!

The compensation plan was the icing on the cake because they knew not only could they win, but their team could win as well. Sonny and Janet knew with those components and applying their work ethic, this was where they wanted to plant their flag!

With really hard work ethic applied, and their expertise in this industry, we are proud to say that Sonny and Janet Collins are the fastest to ever promote to Diamond Rank in Valentus history!!

About Valentus

In Latin, the word “Valentus” means “prevail,” defined as proving to be superior in strength, power, and influence. Recognizing that, we could n0t have picked a more fitting name for a company that strives to be the example in an industry that deserves a leader to follow.

Since day one, our focus, our passion, and our commitment have been to create a company, a product line, and an opportunity built on a foundation of integrity.

From creating significant levels of income, to building strong networks, healthy long-lasting relationships, making new friends, participating in activities you never even knew existed, having the time to do the things you love with the people you love to be with, VALENTUS can help you PREVAIL in ALL of your goals. For more information please visit www.valentus.com

