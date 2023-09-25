Exploring PM International’s Remarkable 2022 Revenue Journey: An Analytical Review

By Team Business For Home

PM International, a network marketing company under the leadership of CEO Rolf Sorg in Schengen- Luxembourg (LU) Europe, reported a significant performance in 2022. Founded in 1993, PM-International develops and markets high-quality, premium dietary supplements and cosmetics through its own brand FitLine® – many of which have a patented technology.

Its revenue for the year was $2,890 million, a 23% increase from 2021. Meanwhile, an impressive amount of $892.5 million could have potentially been paid out as commission, with the compensation plan paying out 35%. Additionally, PM International has earned the top AAA+ rank on the Business for Home Rating and a current Momentum Rank of 4 among 900+ global network marketing firms.

PM International has gained substantial attention, with over 53,094 pageviews on its Business for Home page. It has a community of 18 recommended distributors in the Business For Home database, dedicated to its growth and development. For a comprehensive understanding of the company, more information can be gathered from its company page and review page.

Building a possible Network Marketing Business with PM International in 2023:

Step 1: Understand What Network Marketing is

Network marketing is a business model where independent contractors buy into a company and earn a commission on the products they sell. The profession appeals to many people because they are their own boss, can work from home, create their own schedule, and can earn additional income. Now that you understand what network marketing is, the next step is to choose a network marketing company to affiliate with.

Step 2: Choose the Right Network Marketing Company

For a solid foundation for your business, it’s crucial to choose a reputable and established company.

Step 3: Research About the Company

Before you commit to a company, you need to conduct a comprehensive research. Review websites such as Business for Home provides authentic and unbiased reviews about network marketing companies like PM International.

Step 4: Check the Company’s Rank

It’s essential to confirm how the company ranks amongst other network marketing companies. You can find out this information on sites like Business for Home. A high rank is an indicator of a reputable company with quality products, making it a safe bet for any individual considering network marketing.

Step 5: Check our recent articles about PM International

Step 6: Sign up and get started

Once you’ve done your research and decided that PM International is a good fit for you, it’s time to sign up. Look for a recommended distributor for PM International here or at the bottom of this article and follow the instructions to register as a distributor. After signing up, begin learning as much as you can about the products and the company’s marketing strategies.

Step 7: Stay committed and consistent

Success in network marketing doesn’t come overnight. You have to remain committed, consistent, and always enthusiastic about your business. Remember, your growth depends on the efforts you put in.

Here’s a glimpse of what people are writing about PM International:

Opinions about PM International vary, but there is a common theme throughout the reviews that suggests that the company’s products and business opportunities are highly regarded by a majority of reviewers.

Natalia Dmitrieva says:

“I was introduced to PM INTERNATIONAL products by my former colleague and from that day I fell in love with the product”. She added that her energy levels increased significantly after using Activize, a product from PM International, and she got a luxury car and exciting trips as well.”

Similarly,

Satu ja Toni Rusanen noted their long-standing relationship with the company since 2002, expressing their gratitude for financial freedom and work that they’re still passionate about:

“At PM we have achieved what we dreamed of 20 years ago: well-being, financial freedom and work that is still our passion.”

Strubbe provided an opinion on the company’s financial aspects, including its compensation plan and AAA+ rating. They also talked about their improved health after consuming the company’s products daily:

“Je consomme les produits chaque jour et j ai amélioré ma santé. Fini les douleurs articulaires.”

Several reviewers also acknowledged the company’s dedication to health and wellness products.

Alice Meng, reviews:

“Fitline products and its company are really the only one that we feel ‘working’ by itself!”

Vinay Teotia and Anjna Kumari Das from India describe PM International as

“the best opportunity in the world” and praises its advanced and upgraded version of wellness products.

Dyana van Breemen says:

the products of PM have given her a “whole new quality of life.”

Although these reviews vary in detail and range, they all highlight the opportunity for financial independence through PM International’s business model, as well as the perceived high quality and effectiveness of PM International’s products.

In conclusion, PM International enjoys positive reviews from its product users and business partners, emphasizing not only the impacts of their products on individual health but also the opportunities for financial stability and growth. The company is characterized as family-oriented, caring for and fostering its network of partners and consumers.

PM International Conclusion:

PM International has had a remarkable journey in 2022, with a revenue of $2,890 million. This shows great potential for financial growth for individuals looking to explore new opportunities. While it is important to note that 35% of this revenue could have been paid as commission, joining PM International presents a promising prospect without any guaranteed promises.

In terms of facts and figures, PM International has demonstrated impressive performance, with a 21% increase in revenue from the previous year. The potential commission payout for 2022 was $892.5 million.

The company has also received top ratings and ranks in the network marketing industry, including a AAA+ rating on Business for Home, which is the highest possible rating.

PM International has gained significant attention and has a dedicated community of recommended distributors.

For those interested in building a network marketing business in 2023, PM International may be very well a viable option.

About PM-International AG:

PM-International AG is one of the world’s largest direct selling companies in the areas of health, wellness, and beauty, based in Schengen, Luxembourg. In 2021, the PM-International group registered annual sales of $2,380 Million.

Founded in 1993, PM-International AG develops and markets high-quality, premium dietary supplements and cosmetics through its own brand FitLine® – many of which have a patented technology.

The Nutrient Transport Concept (NTC®) represents the company’s core competency: it delivers the nutrients exactly when they are needed and where they are needed – to the cellular level, from inside and out. To guarantee a continuous high product quality, the products are regularly and independently tested by TÜV SÜD ELAB. End customers can review information about the analysis directly on the TÜV SÜD ELAB website, by scanning the QR code on the product packaging. No other competitor offers this level of transparency.

More than 750 million FitLine® products have been sold worldwide. Well over 1,000 top athletes from more than 60 disciplines and 30 nations trust in FitLine nutritional supplements and FitLine is the official supplier of numerous sports associations and national teams.

Within the framework of a unique sports marketing concept, there are cooperations with the German, Austrian, Polish and Canadian Ski Associations (DSV, ÖSV, PZN, ACA), the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB), the Federation of German Cyclists (BDR), the German Athletics Association (DLV), the Swiss Sliding Association (including bobsleigh), the Swiss Handball Federation (SHV) and others. Further information can be found under: www.pm-international.com

