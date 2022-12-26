eXp Realty Opens Operations In Dubai

By Team Business For Home

eXp Realty, the fastest-growing global real estate brokerage on the planet and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), has expanded into Dubai, strengthening our presence in the Middle East. eXp Realty now operates in 24 markets with more than 86,000 agents around the world.

eXp Realty’s agile cloud-based platform has enabled continued and rapid expansion across the globe and this announcement marks the sixth market to open in 2022.

“This is a proud moment for eXp Realty, as we open our 24th location, with the long anticipated addition of Dubai, one of the Middle East’s most exciting cities,”

said Michael Valdes, Chief Growth Officer.

“Dubai has a rich and vibrant multicultural population with an equally diverse economy, offering a strong foundation for our entry point into the United Arab Emirates. We are thrilled to empower agents in Dubai by enabling their success with our unique agent-centric model and attractive value proposition.”

eXp Realty’s brokerage operations in Dubai will be led by Dounia Fadi who joins the company with over 18 years of real estate broker experience in Dubai.

“Dubai is building for the future and eXp Realty is the future of real estate, bringing powerful and unparalleled innovation to the real estate market,”

says Fadi.

“I knew right away that I wanted to be the one to bring this disruptive model to Dubai and am thrilled to lead this expansion.”

eXp Realty’s financial model for residential and commercial real estate agents offers an attractive commission structure, providing agents with an opportunity to earn additional income by helping to grow the company’s agent base and production globally, and earn equity in the company through listing and selling activities.

eXp Realty’s cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, the company’s immersive and collaborative virtual platform, which enables its agents to communicate, meet and conduct business in the metaverse.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 86,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally.

As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development.

The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

