eXp Realty expands into Poland

Poland launch marks the firm’s 24th global market.

Cloud-based brokerage eXp Realty is continuing its global expansion. On Wednesday, the brokerage announced its entrance into Poland.

This is eXp’s 24th global market and the expansion follows the launch of four new markets in 2022 including the Dominican Republic, Greece, and New Zealand, with Dubai expected to open soon.

“Poland’s recent wave of real estate brokerage consolidation speaks to the attractiveness of its property sector for both foreign and domestic investments,”

Michael Valdes, the firm’s chief growth officer, said in a statement.

“With continued rapid growth and resilience in the real estate market, Poland provides eXp Realty an ideal opportunity to establish a strong foothold in the Central and Eastern European region.”

The brokerage’s Poland operation will be led by Dorota Chomuntowska, who has more than 11 years of real estate broker experience in Poland and other international markets.

“eXp has pioneered a new wave of quality and value for the real estate industry,” Chomuntowska said in a statement.

“I am honored to lead this expansion in Poland and look forward to introducing eXp Realty to agents across the country.”

This is eXp’s second global expansion this month with the firm announcing its expansion into Chile last week.

During the second quarter of 2022, eXp recorded revenue of $1.4 billion, a 42% year-over-year increase. And gross income increased 34% compared to the second quarter of 2021, for a total of $107.3 million. However, the firm recorded a net income of just $9.4 million, down 75% from a year prior.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 84,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand and Chile and continues to scale internationally.

As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development.

The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication. For more information, visit expworldholdings.com.

