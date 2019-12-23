Exclusive Networking Strategies from a MLM Legend, Margie Aliprandi

By Simon Chan

Margie Aliprandi shares networking strategies and habits and routines that helped her become a legend in the MLM profession. She also talks about the 3 biggest mistakes that most reps make that causes them to stumble.

Margie also talks about how we all can make a difference with the Women’s Empowerment Program and what drives her to keep going each day.

Who is Margie Aliprandi?

Margie Aliprandi is an author, international speaker and trainer, and a Legend in the network marketing industry.

When she began her networking career, she was a music teacher and struggling single mom. She achieved a five figure monthly income within a year, and became a millionaire within three years. She is in the top 1% of network marketing producers worldwide.

Margie’s story has been featured in the movies Pass it on Today and Go For No, and in numerous books and publications including Think and Grow Rich for Women.

She’s also the mother of four children: Shaun, Nicole, Todd and Ashley, 6 grandchildren, and splits her time between Salt Lake City, San Diego, and Colorado with her husband, Ray.

Margie first appeared on MLM Nation on episode 491 and today we’re going to find out what’s happened since we last had her on the show.

Women’s Empowerment Program?

WE is a women’s empowerment program through which women are trained to form self-organized and self-managed savings groups, each consisting of 15-25 members, to develop individual empowerment and increase their access to financial resources, which is critical to sustained poverty alleviation.

Group members meet weekly to make decisions that impact the group, participate in life-skills training, discuss issues of mutual interest and pool their small funds into a common fund. From that common fund, members take loans and repay with interest. Women take loans for small businesses, healthcare and education for their children, and home improvements. WE groups become a platform for members to not only raise awareness on important topics, but also to join together and take action to improve their lives and communities.

Currently there are 120,000 WE groups that have saved more than $6Million, 25 cents at a time! The ripple affect into the families and communities of these women is astounding

Women United For Change Video

→ Go Make a Difference Today

Favorite Quote

“In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing, the next best thing is the wrong thing, and the worse thing you can do is nothing.”

“Once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return.” (Leonardo Da Vinci)

Must Read Book

Science of Getting Rich by Wallace Wattles

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself

Focusing by Eugene Gendlin

Journey to the Heart by Melody Beattie

War of Art by Steven Pressfield

7 Laws of Spiritual Success by Deepak Chopra

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Online Video

Recommended Online App

Notes app on iPhone

Contact Info

Margie Aliprandi on Facebook

