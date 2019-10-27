Events Offer Hidden Power for Business

By Srijana Angdembey

On the Fly is our new video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing advice and training from marketing experts, delivered while they are on the road, at the airport, or traveling somewhere.

We are thrilled to have Neal Schaffer of PDCA Social as our guest on On the Fly this week from Kyoto, Japan. Neal reminds us of the importance of real-life events in an increasingly digital world and offers some advice on different ways marketers can use events to meet their goals.

No matter what marketing objective you have, an event can play an important role in helping you reach that objective, says Neal. Events can help you build thought leadership, customer loyalty and attain new leads. Additionally, you can leverage events for brand advocacy, employee advocacy, and Influencer marketing. Events work because nothing beats the power of bringing people together in real-time. Now that is a powerful statement coming from a digital marketing and social media guru!

Watch the full video to uncover the hidden power of events:

