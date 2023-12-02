Eventius Purwoko Achieves Green Diamond at QuiAri

By Team Business For Home International

QuiAri’s newest Green Diamond Promoter, Eventius Purwoko from Makassar, Indonesia, is a long-time Network Marketing veteran.

He has been in the industry since 1998 and believes that much of his success comes from timing. Being in the right company at the right time has provided Eventius with many life-changing opportunities, but none that have generated results as quickly as QuiAri.

“Even before I joined Network Marketing, I had big dreams and wanted to be successful. I went to college and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. I thought the degree would help me get a high-paying job, but clearly, it wasn’t meant to be.

A friend introduced me to Network Marketing, and I just fell in love with the whole industry. I enjoyed success during my 25-year MLM career, but there were many peaks and valleys.

Around 8 years ago, I was not in the right opportunity and found myself deep in debt. Fortunately, I reconnected with an old friend at the perfect time. It was Mario Halim, who is now a Crown Purple Diamond Promoter at QuiAri.

Mario introduced me to a life-changing opportunity that provided me with an opportunity to pay off my debt and get back on track to achieving my dreams. Recently, Mario introduced me to QuiAri, a company with breakthrough products, 5-Minute Pay, and massive momentum.

Once again, I joined QuiAri at the perfect time and reached Green Diamond, one of QuiAri’s top ranks, after only a few months. I still can’t believe I get paid every 5 minutes to help others improve their health and reach their dream lifestyle,”

stated QuiAri Green Diamond Promoter, Eventius Purwoko.

Eventius said he has fallen in love with everything about QuiAri, especially the flexibility. He can help introduce their Products and Opportunity to people in over 100 countries and can work from Indonesia – or anywhere in the world.

He travels often, but QuiAri has a free mobile app that helps him run his business while on the go. He said that QuiAri’s 3 amazing products, QuiAri Shake, Energy, and Prime, help give him the nutrition and energy he needs to lead his team.

“When I first met Mario, he said I would love these products, and he’s right. Now I don’t know what I’d do without them. I don’t feel tired and run down at the end of the day anymore.

I have more stamina, which I’m using to work more, spend more quality time with my family, and get more exercise. Even my mind feels clearer and more focused.

Maqui, the world’s new #1 antioxidant superfruit, and MaquiX®, QuiAri’s proprietary Maqui extract provide my body with nutrition that it has never experienced before.

I even feel younger, like someone hit the reset button on my body. I make sure to pass out a lot of samples so others can feel the difference too,”

said Eventius Purwoko.

QuiAri Products and Opportunity have created a massive wave of momentum for the company. Eventius said the demand is remarkable, and his Promoters and Customers are experiencing life-changing results.

“QuiAri just arrived in Indonesia in October 2023. It is still very new here, but it has taken off very quickly.

People are feeling healthier and getting paid commissions 5 minutes after every sale, which no one ever thought was even possible. No company in Indonesia pays Promoters that quickly.

Since we’re just weeks away from the holidays, people need extra money to pay for gifts, entertainment, and travel expenses. With 7 different ways to earn, Promoters are in full control of how much they make.

QuiAri lets you make your own schedule, so it is easy to earn extra money quickly and still live your life. Anywhere you go that has people can become an opportunity for motivated Promoters.

I plan to use some of my 5-Minute Pay to give back to the community. The holidays aren’t fun for children of parents who are struggling financially and can’t afford gifts. Knowing that I can help out and make a difference thanks to QuiAri, means the world to me,”

said Eventius Purwoko.

Helping people is exactly how Eventius reached the rank of Green Diamond, one of QuiAri’s highest ranks. He has followed QuiAri’s Purple Diamond Training Guide and makes sure everyone on his Team understands the power of duplication and is clear about the steps to rank advancement. The more Promoters on your Team that reach the upper ranks, the closer you get to your dream lifestyle.

“It is very true that teamwork makes the dream work at QuiAri. I’ve followed the example set by QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and Kristie Reina. Helping others is the fastest way to grow your business.

Even though Bob and Kristie have achieved the ultimate level of time and financial freedom, they spend their time and money giving back whenever possible.

Bob created QuiAri as a simple way to help others live better, healthier lives, and they are working hard to help our dreams come true.

I don’t know how they have time to work so hard while raising 3 young children. I find it inspiring,”

stated Eventius Purwoko.

Eventius said he’s also inspired by Bob’s leadership skills. He has a large network and keeps Bob’s advice top of mind when growing his business.

“First, Bob surrounds himself with talented people. The Executive Team at QuiAri has a combined 500 years of MLM experience.

I have also surrounded myself with talented, motivated Promoters who have helped take me all the way to Green Diamond. Bob is also an excellent communicator.

I don’t think anyone, whether they are a Crown Purple Diamond or have no rank at all, can say they aren’t informed at QuiAri. Whether it’s through email blasts, Live Broadcasts, or social media posts, you always know when something big is coming and what you should be doing to prepare.

Not only do Bob and Kristie keep you informed about the company, but also how to be a more successful Promoter. I encourage every Promoter on my team to study the Purple Diamond Guide and not be afraid to ask questions.

Bob has taught us that success is a team effort, and he’s right. My Team is like my family, and I’ll do whatever it takes to help them succeed,”

said Eventius Purwoko.

November 2023 was a record-setting month for Promoters reaching QuiAri’s top ranks. Eventius is looking ahead towards the future. He believes the next 5 to 10 years will be the biggest and most exciting time in QuiAri history.

“QuiAri has breakthrough, proprietary products, the #1 opportunity and only opportunity with 5-Minute Pay, and amazing leadership. This is the formula to become a multi-billion-dollar company.

I actually think we’ll get there sooner than we think. Our Momentum is growing quickly, the industry’s most successful Leaders are rushing to join QuiAri, and we’re creating global buzz, even in markets we have not entered yet.

I have big dreams for myself. I would love to get in the Top Earner Hall of Fame. Do I think QuiAri can help me accomplish that dream? Absolutely. We’re making history here. Anything is possible,”

said Eventius Purwoko.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter or Customer, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

Welcome to the new #1, QuiAri. Our mission is built around the basic principle of helping people live their best lives. Through our nutritious, breakthrough products featuring the new #1 antioxidant superfruit, Maqui Berry, and one-of-a-kind business opportunity with industry-first 5-Minute Pay (commissions paid within 5 minutes globally), we have created a global phenomenon that spans over 100 countries and counting. Led by industry icon and Founder & CEO, Bob Reina, and an Executive Team with a combined 500+ years of MLM experience, QuiAri has the fastest-paying and one of the highest-paying Compensation Plans in the industry. Their three delicious, life-changing products with proprietary ingredients, QuiAri Shake, QuiAri Energy, and QuiAri Prime, help people look and feel younger, healthier, and full of energy. Come see why people are rushing to join the most innovative and one of the fastest-growing companies in all of Network Marketing. Visit QuiAri.com to learn more.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Income Disclosure Statement

Please note the QuiAri business opportunity offers unlimited income potential. However, QuiAri makes no guarantee of financial success. Success with QuiAri results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership. Your income will depend on how well you exercise these qualities.

The post Eventius Purwoko Achieves Green Diamond at QuiAri appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2023/12/eventius-purwoko-achieves-green-diamond-at-quiari/