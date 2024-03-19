Erin Maybank-Meade: From Jaded To Purposeful Leadership

By Team Business For Home International

Erin Maybank-Meade wasn’t looking for another opportunity when she encountered Beyond Slim®. In fact, Erin had reached a point of accepting that her network marketing days were over then.

“I had gained 44 pounds in 2022 and was really frustrated and burnt out. I thought I was done with the industry. I was no longer passionate because the products weren’t working for me. I felt really crappy, depressed and wanted to get the weight off.

I wanted to feel better so I was open to trying the drink I saw acquaintances sharing but did not want to sell or start another business.”

She loved ZipSlim® , Beyond Slim’s weight loss lemonade that also came with a whole list of other health benefits. But all she wanted was to enjoy the drink and not go through the whole process of selling a new product again. She persuaded a friend to join so that she could just buy the products from her. That was in November 2022.

“In early December she showed me Beyond Slim’s Customer Introduction Commission where you are paid within 3 business days of enrolling a customer as opposed to waiting until after the 15th of the following month like most other companies.

I knew many people who would love to sell this and get paid right away for Christmas shopping!”

The rest is history. Erin joined Beyond Slim® and rose to Legacy Silver 7 rank in less than a year. ZipSlim’s benefits and compensation plan, designed to benefit even the side hustlers, restored Erin’s enthusiasm and drive to work. She loved the culture within the organization and hoped to help more individuals discover Beyond Slim’s products and business, to earn more for their families.

“My ‘why’ for doing this business is helping other women who feel depressed, stuck or frustrated like I did. I feel like I got my life back and I love helping others go from where they are to where they can be! And I love seeing people prove to themselves that they have what it takes to win at sharing this, too!”

Erin’s goal is to earn enough to allow her hubby to retire, to fulfill the dream of traveling together and living a life free of stress about finances. She values the freedom to create beautiful memories with her kids and grandchildren.

While building towards that dream, Erin is consistently mentoring people, as she loves to help them realize their financial goals and derives satisfaction from seeing their happiness once they attain the targets they set. She shares her tips for new recruits.

“Don’t wait! Jump in and learn as you go! Don’t overthink it, just be a product of the product, share your excitement and be coachable! The way you think and the daily activities you were used to got you the results you may be dissatisfied with, so be coachable and open to advice from those who are successful doing this.”

About Beyond Slim®

At Beyond Slim®, nothing is more important than our mission to help millions of people become Fitter, Healthier, and Happier. The science behind ZipSlim® speaks for itself, and the care that has been put into our Metabolic Reboot® will help you build lasting, healthy habits.

When it came time to decide how best to take this mission to the world, we decided to put people first, innovating an entirely new model we call Social Referral Marketing®. Find out more about Beyond Slim® and its amazing product, ZipSlim® at www.beyondslim.com.

