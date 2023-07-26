Eric Worre Responds To Critics

By Team Business For Home

Eric Worre is an entrepreneur, author, and speaker known for his expertise in network marketing.

He has built a successful career in the industry and is recognized as a leader and mentor to network marketers worldwide. Worre is the founder of Network Marketing Pro, a resource platform that provides training and education for individuals in the network marketing industry. He has authored several books, including “Go Pro: 7 Steps to Becoming a Network Marketing Professional,” which has become a popular resource for network marketers.

Worre says:

“There has been a lot of chatter in the network marketing space in the last year or so. I

t’s certainly true that the profession is going through radical changes and as professionals we all need to Pivot when necessary and to that point I’d like to give you an overview of how I see my role in the network marketing community.

And my thoughts for how I’m going to be approaching things moving forward in my 14 years with network marketing Pro I provided training and or consulting services for companies or their top leaders in the following companies alphabetically and bear with me it’s not a short list:”

Amari Global

Ambit Energy

ASEA

Beachbody

BHIP Global

Body Pro

By Design

Chalk culture

Chogan

Doterra

Eqology

Enagic

Gano Excel

Go Global

GS Partners

Healy World

Herbalife

IM Mastery Academy

Isagenix

Genesis

Juice Plus

Kyani

Connect

LegalShield

Lime Life by Alcone

Life plus

LifeVantage

Lyconet

Mannatech

Max International

Modere

Monat Global

MonaVie

New You life

Nikken

Nu Skin

Omega Pro

Organo

Paparazzi Accessories

PM International

Pruve it

Secret direct

Sendout cards

The Happy Co.

Total Life Changes

USANA

Utility Warehouse

Valentus Global

Visayo

Vemma

Vida Divina

Vox life

World global

Young Living

Unique and

Youngevity

