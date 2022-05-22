Eric Worre Announced As OmegaPro’s New Official Strategic Coach

By Team Business For Home

According to an OmegaPro press release:

The bandwidth of network marketing as one of the most unique forms of business is largely dependent on the very individual – his strength of will, his urge to grow and ultimately, his collective motivation that redirects him in taking the right direction to expand his network, and eventually his business.

Being as dynamic as multi level marketing tends to be, one of the key elements for providing every MLM aspirant with the right tool is providing them with the right mix of education, motivation and inspiration. The rest follows on its own accord.

OmegaPro has firm belief in the aforesaid and actively pursues the core value of ‘The Best must only be trained by The Best’. OmegaPro’s 1,800,000 strong community is regularly trained and mentored by the absolute Legends of the business.

From The ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Jordan Belfort to The ‘Hip Hop Preacher’ Eric ‘E.T’ Thomas – The OmegaPro Super Training truly is exclusive and conclusive!

Taking the same idea and the initiative to the next level – OmegaPro has now entered into a long term strategic coaching relationship with none other than The Eric Worre to facilitate premium grooming for the premier community as The Official Strategic Coach A frequent speaker at the recurring OmegaPro Super Training Series and The Global Convention – Rise –

Eric Worre will now be more than just a one-time experience for the thriving community members as he slides into this magnificent role of educating the masses and the top leaders like never before.

Though this man hardly needs a description, Eric Worre is the world’s most watched and most trusted human resource for intricate Network Marketing business training and support.

Since 2009, he has produced over 1,400 free videos for the community on virtually every topic. In 2013, he released the International best-selling book “Go Pro – 7 Steps to Becoming a Network Marketing Professional”, which has sold well over 1 million copies to date and has become a “must read” for anyone who is serious about building their network marketing business.

His training is now viewed by over 5 million people every single week. To date, Worre’s Network Marketing Pro community has grown to over a million leaders from over 100 countries around the world.

The OmegaPro community was blessed to hear him in flesh as ‘The most sought- after speaker’ according to ‘Network Marketing Today’, he engaged the audience in an effort to raise all ships and allow this profession to truly take its proper place in this world as “a better way” in The Global Convention – Rise, 2022.

Now, as the Chief Network Marketing Strategist, Eric Worre will be devoted to ‘invest’ in the growth of the OmegaPro Community and not just as a speaker or a motivator. He will be in-charge for ushering in the right direction for every Leader as well as the aspiring entrant.

With an abundance of experience that spans over an incredible tally of 35 years, this partnership of Worre with OmegaPro can only be measured in pure gold. Not only will he be sharing his momentously vast knowledge with each keen member but he will hand hold them to the doorstep of assured, measurable results.

From the keynotes and the how tos of building an organisation with utmost effectiveness in the shortest amount of time to the nascent traits of that differentiates a great leader from a good leader, from the nooks and crannies of learning to build the most amazing team to identifying the potential leaders within your network and organisation – Worre’s trainings will cover them all.

And the scope of this epic association only keeps getting bigger and better as Eric Worre himself will step into the field of education as his rigorous presentations will take the audience through the knowledge of event mapping in network marketing, how to use them the best for your organisational growth and the right ways to release the local shackles and go international as a pro-marketer.

With the community’s ambition and dreams at the helm of this OmegaPro ship harbored by the Corporates providing the members with the perfect platform – Eric Worre becomes nothing but the last additive catalyst to transform this opportunity into nothing short of a launch pad – capable of changing lives in the brisk of an action.

About OmegaPro

With over 1.8 Million members joining the OmegaPro family since its recent inception in 2019 – this revolution of bridging the gap between the traditional and the digital is just getting started!

Driven by the virtue of innovation and an ambition towards unparalleled idiosyncrasy – OmegaPro is ‘Building wealth without border for people without borders’.For more information please visit: www.omegapro.world

The post Eric Worre Announced As OmegaPro’s New Official Strategic Coach appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/05/eric-worre-announced-as-omegapros-new-official-strategic-coach/