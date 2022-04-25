Enrique Salazar From Mexico Achieves Crown Diamond Rank At XIFRA

By Team Business For Home

Enrique Salazar Today, he can already boast an important rank of Crown Diamond, only one step away from the highest rank at the company. “My mentors Sergio Peñuñuri, Gabriel Sidelamo, Omar Salazar and Jonathan Sifuentes have been a fundamental part of my development and growth, because with their experience, I have become a Master Mind and developed the perfect ingredients for this massive success.” Enrique can also be proud of his extensive team, which reaches the number of 70,000 people on several continents. He tells us how excited he is about the vision of XIFRA: “There is so much going on at XIFRA. We want to impact 2,000,000,000 independent entrepreneurs by 2030, adding value to people, which is the most important thing as Mr John C Maxwell has taught us. That is what I liked the most about network marketing, because personal development is vital to succeed in this multi-level industry. And speaking of which, at our last UNITED convention Mr John C Maxwell came to sit at my table, and it was a spectacular experience to hear his wisdom in that training he gave us.” Finally, Enrique leaves us some advice coming from his experience: “My learnings in this industry is that consistency, perseverance and an excellent positive attitude over a long period of time is what leads to success, regardless if you have experience or not. It is simply having a fervent desire in your heart and having faith in yourself, faith in your upline and, above all, faith in your company.” About XIFRA XIFRA is a disruptive and innovative technology company with a global presence and a decentralised smart ecosystem. Making use of the MLM business model, the company’s main goal is to provide knowledge about the latest trends in cryptocurrencies and Blockchain technology with its proprietary algorithmic trading software, creating a decentralised financial protocol through the sharing economy. XIFRA boasts an extensive ecosystem that also offers other business lines under the MLM model, such as wellness and beauty products, education, real estate solutions and hemp farming. For more information, please visit www.xifralifestyle.com The post

Enrique Salazar is a network marketing professional from Mexico with 12 years of experience in the MLM industry.

He started his career as a mechatronics engineer and had been working in the traditional sector for 10 years, until he joined his first opportunity at a nutrition and wellness company.

Curiously enough, Enrique tells us that the person who invited him back then is now his colleague at XIFRA.

Enrique had been quite successful at his first enterprises; he was able to buy the car of his dreams and also won an Audi.

However, he admits that at important points, he lacked correct information, as it happened to him when he was introduced to Bitcoin for the first time.

“I found myself in the situation where I saw the price of $250 and only 12 months later, it was already worth $2,500.

That’s when I decided to research Bitcoin, and 2 months later, I sold my Audi that I had won, to buy BTC, but it was already worth $5,000. In December 2017, it was going up to $20,000. It was crazy and at the same time fascinating.”

In 2019, Enrique joined XIFRA by the invitation of Omar Salazar, who also introduced him to Jonathan Sifuentes, the founder of the company.

After visiting the company headquarters in Celtis Towers and meeting Sergio Peñuñuri and Gabriel Sidelamo, Enrique took his final decision to start out with XIFRA.

Enrique Salazar

Today, he can already boast an important rank of Crown Diamond, only one step away from the highest rank at the company.

“My mentors Sergio Peñuñuri, Gabriel Sidelamo, Omar Salazar and Jonathan Sifuentes have been a fundamental part of my development and growth, because with their experience, I have become a Master Mind and developed the perfect ingredients for this massive success.”

Enrique can also be proud of his extensive team, which reaches the number of 70,000 people on several continents. He tells us how excited he is about the vision of XIFRA:

“There is so much going on at XIFRA. We want to impact 2,000,000,000 independent entrepreneurs by 2030, adding value to people, which is the most important thing as Mr John C Maxwell has taught us.

That is what I liked the most about network marketing, because personal development is vital to succeed in this multi-level industry.

And speaking of which, at our last UNITED convention Mr John C Maxwell came to sit at my table, and it was a spectacular experience to hear his wisdom in that training he gave us.”

Finally, Enrique leaves us some advice coming from his experience:

“My learnings in this industry is that consistency, perseverance and an excellent positive attitude over a long period of time is what leads to success, regardless if you have experience or not.

It is simply having a fervent desire in your heart and having faith in yourself, faith in your upline and, above all, faith in your company.”

About XIFRA

XIFRA is a disruptive and innovative technology company with a global presence and a decentralised smart ecosystem. Making use of the MLM business model, the company’s main goal is to provide knowledge about the latest trends in cryptocurrencies and Blockchain technology with its proprietary algorithmic trading software, creating a decentralised financial protocol through the sharing economy.

XIFRA boasts an extensive ecosystem that also offers other business lines under the MLM model, such as wellness and beauty products, education, real estate solutions and hemp farming. For more information, please visit www.xifralifestyle.com

The post Enrique Salazar From Mexico Achieves Crown Diamond Rank At XIFRA appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/04/enrique-salazar-from-mexico-achieves-crown-diamond-rank-at-xifra/