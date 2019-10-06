Engage Your Customers with Episodic Content

By Srijana Angdembey

On the Fly is our new video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing advice and training from marketing experts, delivered while they are on the road, at the airport, or traveling somewhere. This week’s featured expert is Brian Fanzo, founder of iSocialFanz. Brian educates businesses to stand out from the crowd and engage with customers of all ages. In this episode of On the Fly, he dispels the myth of the shrinking human attention span.

Leave the goldfish alone, says Brian. Today’s consumers have no problem binging content for hours. However, they do have a short attention span for bad content. So, how do we keep them engaged? Brian believes that creating episodic content is key.

Much like a podcast or a Netflix show, your content should have a finite beginning and a finite end and set up each piece of content for the next one. Brian’s advice is to learn from video marketing and implement it in the rest of your marketing.

