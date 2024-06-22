Empowering Positive Change: The Inspiring Journey of Rebecca Oakes with GOVVI

By Team Business For Home International

Rebecca Oakes, a vibrant force and passionate influencer for GOVVI, has been transforming lives and inspiring positive change since she joined the company.

Hailing from Blackfoot, Alberta, Rebecca’s unwavering commitment to empowering women and achieving financial freedom has propelled her to become a top leader. Rebecca’s story is truly inspiring, showcasing her approachable business strategies that resonate with aspiring entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds and experiences.

Background

Rebecca’s journey before joining GOVVI was deeply rooted in education. She served as a high school Senior English and Foods and Nutrition teacher, shaping the minds of young individuals for over twenty years. This background in teaching has profoundly influenced her approach to leadership and teamwork within GOVVI.

Why GOVVI?

Rebecca chose to join GOVVI to “earn life-changing money and help others do the same, especially women who have taken time from their careers to raise their children and now need to fix their retirement plan.” Her commitment to this mission is evident in her passion for empowering others and creating financial independence.

Inspiration

The driving force behind Rebecca’s career is rooted in strong leadership and community building. “Our owners, Lance Conrad, Burke Green, and Angel Rodriguez, are the reason I joined this company. Throughout my career, I’ve learned that leadership is the most important aspect of my journey: family, church, business, sports…find me a good organization, and I’ll show you that incredible leadership built it.” she shares. This belief in the power of leadership has been a cornerstone of her success.

Business Approach and Team Dynamics

Rebecca’s business approach centers around thorough training, strong collaboration, and building momentum. She believes in the importance of understanding the products inside and out, knowing their purpose, and how they benefit customers. “Training the Champions Bonus, our ATM system, and third-party validation are key,” she explains. “I inspire my team to grasp why our products matter, how they work, and we kick off with team launch calls to build excitement and momentum.”

Her team’s slogan, “Go Time,” captures the spirit of action and urgency that fuels their success. Rebecca creates a collaborative atmosphere by encouraging her team members to take on responsibilities, give presentations, and grow their own leadership skills. “I believe there’s enough spotlight for everyone,” she says. “I encourage my business partners to take charge, present their ideas, and develop their leadership.”

Balancing Personal and Professional Life

Rebecca’s ability to balance her personal and professional life is a testament to her organizational skills and commitment to well-being. “I work in blocks of time. Morning is my best time. I’ll put in 2-hour and 4-hour blocks of time throughout my day and interrupt them with hiking, fitness, garden work, coffee on my deck, making meals for my family,” she describes. This structured yet flexible approach allows her to maintain productivity while enjoying her favorite pastimes like hiking, reading, and spending time in her yard.

What Fuels Their Drive?

Rebecca’s main motivation is to support her family, create more free time, and inspire other women to achieve their goals. “I want to support my family, have more time freedom, and show my children and other women that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to,” she says. Her dedication to family and empowerment drives her to succeed and make a lasting impact.

Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Rebecca’s advice for aspiring entrepreneurs is simple yet powerful: “Be consistent and do the hard stuff so that one day you don’t have to do the hard stuff.” Her emphasis on consistency and perseverance highlights the importance of building good habits and focusing on the process rather than the outcomes. She also advocates for personal and professional development through learning from experts and continuous growth.

Rebecca Oakes’ journey with GOVVI is a remarkable example of how passion, leadership, and a commitment to empowering others can lead to extraordinary success. Her ability to balance her personal and professional life, combined with her dedication to supporting her team and community, makes her a truly inspiring figure. As she continues to pursue her goals and aspirations, Rebecca’s story serves as a powerful reminder that with determination and the right support, anything is possible.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/06/empowering-positive-change-the-inspiring-journey-of-rebecca-oakes-with-govvi/