Empowering Mothers: Hala Abbas’s Journey with Earn.World

With three years of dedicated experience in the industry, Hala Abba has made significant strides not only in her professional life but also in her personal growth, balancing her roles as a mother and a network marketer remarkably.

Hala Abbas has carved out a unique and inspiring path. Her journey has not only been a testament to her dedication and hard work but also to the empowering potential of network marketing for mothers around the globe.

“I chose network marketing because it is the fastest route to financial freedom,”

said Hala.

The network marketing industry offered her the opportunity to create a stable and lucrative income while maintaining the flexibility she needed as a mother. Unlike traditional jobs that often require rigid schedules and long hours, network marketing allowed Hala to design her work around her family’s needs, and as such, she found the opportunity to maximize both financial and personal fulfilment.

Motherhood has significantly shaped Hala’s approach to her career with Earn.World. The responsibilities and challenges of raising a family have honed her time management skills, resilience, and empathy—qualities that have been crucial in her professional journey. Balancing the demands of work and home, Hala has developed a disciplined approach to managing her time and energy, ensuring she excels in both spheres.

Her sense of duty and the desire to provide a better future for her children have been significant motivators in her pursuit of success. She also attributes her success to a combination of faith, mentorship, teamwork, and personal effort.

“What contributes to my success is God, NSN, Sharif El-Dahshouri, followed by the team, and then my own effort,”

said Hala.

When it came to selecting a platform for her network marketing endeavours, Hala chose Earn.World without hesitation.

“I chose Earn World because it’s one of the best technology companies in the world currently and it offers a clear financial solution for people,”

shared Hala.

Currently holding the rank of Pearl within Earn.World, Hala’s achievements are a source of immense pride for not just her but also her family. Her son, Khaled Hussein, shares his admiration:

“My mother is the strongest mother ever, and she is stubborn about achieving her dreams, evolving, and also maintaining her home and her own business.

I have also learned a lot from her about perseverance with my dreams and maintaining my own energy.”

Khaled’s words highlight the profound impact Hala has had, not only as a businesswoman but also as a role model for her children. Her success story is a testament to the potential of network marketing as a viable career path for women, especially mothers.

When asked if she has any message for mothers contemplating joining Earn.World, she gave a clear message:

“Join Earn.World to feel like a successful woman and mother in your life. With network marketing, you can achieve financial freedom and give your family the life they deserve.”

About Earn.World

Earn.World, the world’s most advanced and transparent trading infrastructure, is the first company in the crypto industry to ever store trading data on the blockchain. The company is providing a smarter way to automate crypto by enabling users to make profit from every market move with its fully automated trading infrastructure. In collaboration with leading experts in the AI trading market, Earn.World enables traders to earn up to 12% per month through sophisticated algorithms and tried-and-tested strategies.

Spearheaded by Suki Chen, one of the most respected and reputable figures in the blockchain space, the company has secured over 50 key partnerships with over $400 billion in trading experience.

