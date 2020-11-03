Email Accessibility: Fulfill Your Legal Responsibilities and Expand Your Reach

By Chad S. White

Certain laws require companies to make their email messages accessible to people with visual and other disabilities or else face significant legal fees and fines. However, rather than seeing this as purely a compliance issue, smart brands view it as an opportunity to expand the reach and impact of their email marketing programs.

In this 44-minute webinar, Jason Witt, Lauren Castady, and I talked about email accessibility, it’s benefits, and how to implement it correctly. The conversation covered:

What’s required by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), The Convention of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), and other laws governing email accessibility

The penalties for violating these laws

Which brands have had suits brought against them for not adhering to the laws

How many people have impairments that allow them to benefit from email accessibility

How inclusive design is different from email accessibility

How marketers can adapt their email designs to be more inclusive and broaden the impact of their email programs

To learn about all of those issues, watch this free, on-demand webinar below:

We hope you enjoyed “Email Accessibility: Fulfill Your Legal Responsibilities and Expand Your Reach.” Our other on-demand webinars include:

Do I Need to Send an Apology Email Because of This? (10 min.)

The Most Critical Email Deliverability Questions (57 min.)

Understanding and Optimizing the 6 Stages of the Email Subscriber Lifecycle (44 min.)

The Hierarchy of Subscriber Needs: The 4 Factors that Lead to Email Success (26 min. )

The Questions to Ask Instead: Email Marketing ROI (19 min. )

Understanding the Mailbox Provider Landscape: The Key Players & Recent Impacts on Deliverability (42 min. )

The Questions to Ask Instead: Email Performance Measurement (25 min.)

The Questions to Ask Instead: Email Frequency & List Building (27 min.)

Understanding Email Deliverability: Key Factors & Key Performance Indicators (49 min.)

The Highest Impact Email Marketing Trends of 2020 (49 min.)

—————

Need help with your email design and coding? Oracle CX Marketing Consulting has more than 500 of the expert marketing minds ready to help you to achieve more with the leading marketing cloud, including Creative Services and Coding Services teams that can help you make your email designs more inclusive and accessible.

Learn more or reach out to us at CXMconsulting_ww@oracle.com

For more information about email marketing, check out:

Oracle Eloqua

Oracle Responsys

Oracle CX Marketing

The Marketer’s Email Checklist

5 Pro Tips to Optimize an Email for Mobile

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/itsallaboutrevenue/~3/NlIt3KlaC7o/email-accessibility%3A-fulfill-your-legal-responsibilities-and-expand-your-reach