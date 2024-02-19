Earn.World’s Leader Maikel Andres’ Remarkable Shift from Tragedy to Triumph

By Team Business For Home International

Maikel Andres’ success story is one that exemplifies an incredible transition from tragedy to victory.

The Earn.World’s leader is a seasoned veteran network marketer with 39 years of experience in the industry and a stellar track record in the field.

The top leader chose the network marketing industry because he loved to sell, and he knew that it was the way out of his mind at that time. This way, he was able to keep himself preoccupied with networking, helping to provide solutions to people’s problems, and improving their lifestyle.

“I started in 1985 in Germany for a multi-insurance company. But I didn’t do it very long because that business wasn’t honest enough for me.

However, the incident that led to my disability changed my network marketing journey because I learned how to succeed in network marketing and help others succeed,”

said Maikel Andres.

Andres was involved in a conventional business which came with some problems. Living in Tenerife he was a manager in the Time Sharing Industry in the early 90s. With his business partner, they had a strong team of 150 street workers on the road.

However, the competition didn’t like that they were performing exceptionally well and decided that he needed to be punished for being better than their managers. So, he got beaten up, and that left him with the right side of his body paralyzed by 50%.

However, he decided that the incident wasn’t going to stop him from achieving his goals and impacting positively in the lives of many. And that was the moment he took his network marketing journey seriously and built his Tourist Activities Network business in Tenerife, which will now be enriched by Earn.World because the time is right!

“My disability plays a very big role for me in my business. I know for sure that half a body with a good attitude beats a fully working body with a bad attitude every time.

I’m a solution seeker, every minute and hour of the day. And I love helping to solve other people’s problems,”

stated Maikel.

Inspired by his unwavering commitment to transforming lives, Maikel chose to join Earn.World. He firmly believes that Earn.World’s innovative technology, leadership, and business strategy will position it to become a major player in the sector in the years to come.

“I believe that most of the current problems in the world are due to a poor “financial intelligence”! Earn World is cleaning up with that problem.

It “forces” you to take full responsibility for your money. Something most people never learned and therefore stay broke for their whole lives.

Including me until I learned that my life and my money are nobody else’s responsibility than mine!

There’s an old saying that…

Either you know where your money is going or you’ll always wonder where it went. Earn World helps you learn to spend your money wisely.

The business opportunity with Earn World is definitely one of the best in the network marketing industry,”

said Maikel.

Maikel’s mission is to empower individuals towards time and financial freedom with the amazing opportunities that Earn.World is offering. He intends to create multiple high figure earners, and help his team reach their goals with Earn.World.

When asked if he had any message to people who are looking to join Earn.World, he said:

“If you’re looking for an excellent opportunity to start your Network Marketing business and you come across Earn World, don’t hesitate to start with them.

It is the company that is the most in line with the current times and coming, trustworthy, and regular progress.”

About Earn.World

Earn.World, the world’s most advanced and transparent trading infrastructure, is the first company in the crypto industry to ever store trading data on the blockchain. The company is providing a smarter way to automate crypto by enabling users to make profit from every market move with its fully automated trading infrastructure. In collaboration with leading experts in the AI trading market, Earn.World enables traders to earn up to 12% per month through sophisticated algorithms and tried-and-tested strategies.

Spearheaded by Suki Chern, one of the most respected and reputable figures in the blockchain space, the company has secured over 50 key partnerships with over $400 billion in trading experience.

For more information, please visit https://www.earn.world/

The post Earn.World’s Leader Maikel Andres’ Remarkable Shift from Tragedy to Triumph appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/02/earn-worlds-leader-maikel-andres-remarkable-shift-from-tragedy-to-triumph/