Earn.World Sponsors The International Surfing Cup in Siargao, Philippines

By Nicole Dunkley

Earn.World, the best crypto trading infrastructure and algorithmic techniques, has announced the sponsorship of the International Surfing Cup tournament, which will be held in Siargao, Philippines.

Earn.World is on its way towards mass adoption and is extending its reach all over the world. The company is set to change the rules of crypto and help normal people stop being afraid and join the revolution. That is why they chose to market themselves in an interesting way through the sports community.

The tournament will be held in Siargao — the true surfers paradise. The dynamic city is well known as “The Surfing Capital of The Philippines”, with a reputation among surfers both in the Philippines and internationally.

The Siargao International Surfing Cup event will run from October 26th to November 1st. The big event is poised to fill the iconic island with excitement and energy. With top surfers from all over the world expected to compete, this year’s tournament promises to be a multi-centric celebration of surfing culture, values and community.

During those days of waves, sun and pure adrenaline, pro surfers from all over the world will challenge the formidable waves of Siargao and compete to earn the first place.

“By sponsoring the International Surfing Cup tournament, we aim to transform the Siargao’s Surfing experience on a global scale and also send a strong message about the unique earning opportunities that Earn.World offers”,

said Suki Chen, Earn.World’s CEO.

Through this strategic sponsorship, Earn.World wants to market the sports community with the strong message that with Earn.World, everybody can invest in crypto and get big returns. The super AI-based trading bot, Earn.World, comes with great income packages that enables users to earn from 4% to 12% per month on their deposit.

About Earn.World

Earn.World is the most powerful AI trading bot in Web3. It’s a crypto trading infrastructure and algorithmic strategies made in collaboration with top industry experts.The company is led by Suki Chen, one of the most reputable figures in the blockchain space, with over 30 years of experience.

Since its launch, Earn.World has generated an automated profit of about 17.08% for clients in the trading industry. Through diligent research and cutting-edge strategies, Earn.World is dedicated to maximizing returns.

