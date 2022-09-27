DuoLife 2021 Revenue Up 40% To $37 Million

By Team Business For Home

As part of its growth plan for 2020-2025, DuoLife has decided to issue shares, which are steadily increasing in value year on year. The company also expects to open new markets and increase its turnover in Europe, Asia and North America.

Between 2020 and 2021, the company’s revenue increased by 40.4%.

Since 1 August 2022, 78,060 new members have joined the DuoLife Club.

Since the beginning of 2020. 260 DuoLife Club members received luxury cars.

Since the beginning of 2020, 36 new products have been launched.

DuoLife dietary supplements are top-quality preparations composed from natural ingredients with extraordinary attention to detail.

They meet even the most stringent standards and requirements, as confirmed by numerous certificates. Every day, thousands of people around the world change their lives for the better thanks to our unique products.

DuoLife’s product portfolio includes more than 70 products. The company plans to introduce a further four products by the end of 2022.

DuoLife creates products that reach thousands of people around the world and is aware of the responsibility that comes with this, the Company makes every effort to ensure that they meet even the strictest standards and EU requirements.

﻿

About DuoLifeDuoLife is a joint-stock company founded in Poland in 2013, operating globally on 52 markets and territories, based on the proprietary softmarketing® business model.

DuoLife Club members operate all over the world, and the company’s products are shipped not only to European, but also Asian, North and South American countries.

The company owns two factories, where under the watchful eye of the Research and Development Department and the Scientific Council, new products lines are being created. One of them produces supplements in liquid and capsule form, the other works on cosmetics.

The uniqueness of DuoLife products is based on the ingredients of the highest quality. The performance of many of them has been confirmed by numerous clinical trials. The DuoLife product portfolio contains over 70 products.

Currently, the company is getting ready to enter the Stock Exchange, and in its development plans for 2020-2025, it foresees the opening of new markets and its turnover increase in Europe, Asia and North America. For more information please visit www.myduolife.com

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/09/duolife-2021-revenue-up-40-to-37-million/