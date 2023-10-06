DTI Europe Celebrates First Year in Business With Bulgarian Adventure

By Nicole Dunkley

DreamTrips International Ambassadors from all over Europe celebrated their first year in business together this month with an exclusive DTI event hosted on the shoreline of the Black Sea in Bulgaria. This was a work, play and rejuvenate DreamTrip for those in attendance.

Amid valuable training and business sessions on DreamTrips+, a new, transformational travel education product available to DreamTrips customers and business builders, there was a spectacular array of all-inclusive, premium meals and beverages, including a welcome reception and a farewell white party not soon to be forgotten.

Ambassadors rallied together during team building activities that took them to Aquapark Atlantida, a spa center and water park near Elenite, Bulgaria, where they forged even closer bonds through yoga, tennis and mini golf.

Then they boarded Captain Hook’s pirate ship and sailed away with its wild pirate crew into the Black Sea toward St. Anastasia Island. There, fun, food and camaraderie awaited. Not a one was lost to walking the plank!

“We just left the one-year anniversary of DreamTrips here in Europe at a five-star resort in Bulgaria. We had hundreds of members from England, Poland, Romania, Hungary, UK, and Serbia all attend.

All of the food and drinks were included for the week, and I even had a Finnish sauna in my huge suite that I enjoyed every morning after my run.

There were two brilliant excursions in addition to a wonderful Welcome Reception and a farewell White Party. This is what DreamTrips is all about – meeting new people, making new friends all while building a business,”

said Emerald Travel Ambassador, Attila Bognar.

This celebratory adventure, packed with exclusive excursions and memory-making events, is typical of the DreamTrips experience for travelers of all sorts. And these European Ambassadors were some of the very first to learn about DTI’s brand new educational platform called DreamTrips+, as well as new, signature Transformational Trips, which include two days of self-awareness and self-development seminars on site in lavish global locations. These trips are exclusive to DreamTrips+ subscribers.

DTI’s first DreamTrips+ Transformational Trip is scheduled for December in Mexico, where special guest speakers Dr. Johnny Wimbrey, DTI CEO Mark Smith and others will lead personal development, leadership, holistic well-being, as well as financial literacy and trading seminars.

About DreamTrips International:

DreamTrips International, LLC is a privately held company based in Frisco, Texas. DreamTrips International is the #1 direct seller of global travel and lifestyle club memberships. More than 1.3 million travelers have experienced the one-of-a-kind, specially curated experiences known as DreamTrips.

