DreamTrips International Retains Jim Menge, Travel Executive, To Build Next Generation Travel Platform

DreamTrips International, the network-marketing travel innovator and world’s #1 travel club, begins the rebuild of a personalized travel program away from commodity products.

“Where do I start, Jim Menge is the Travel Guy! He knows more about travel than anyone I’ve come across. Jim is at the tip of the spear of the emerging travel trends in today’s travel economy.

I truly believe that Jim will be a trendsetter in the new way that people want to travel.

One of the things I’m most excited to work with Jim on is the customization and personalization that our members will have at DreamTrips International.

Jim will be leading the way with global travel innovations, and I can’t wait to see what the future brings,”

CEO Mark Smith said.

“Jim’s experience in developing pioneering travel strategies with lifestyle and travel memberships and hyper-growth companies will be relied on as we build this together.”

Jim Menge is a well-traveled travel professional of over 25 years. He has held senior positions with large global organizations that include American Airlines, Sabre and SilverCar. He has held positions including Chief Marketing Officer, Business Development and Travel Evangelist.

Jim has managed teams and works globally, in areas including sales, business development, product development, marketing and operations. Throughout his career, he has valued strong partnerships, compliance and innovation.

“I am a traveler and a travel professional. The resurgence that travelers expect today center around personalization, experiences and recognition,”

said Jim.

“Travel brings a breadth of health, educational and relational benefits. I look forward to working with the corporate and field teams at DreamTrips International, solely focused on delivering travel programs that bring life changing benefits.”

About DreamTrips International

DreamTrips International, LLC is a privately held company based in Frisco, Texas.

DreamTrips International is the #1 direct seller of global travel and lifestyle club and is the exclusive provider of DreamTrips® around the world. For more information please visit: www.dreamtripsintl.com

