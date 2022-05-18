DreamTrips International Appoints David Nakajima As Executive VP Of Global Sales & Operations

By Team Business For Home

USA based DreamTrips International, LLC, a global leader in premium, curated travel, has appointed Daisuke “David” Nakajima as Executive Vice President for Global Sales and Operations.

The new role is based in Tokyo and will see David drive and manage the company’s global expansion, product development, and global market growth.

David’s long career of leadership and seasoning at industry leading, multibillion dollar brands such as Nike, Adidas, Foot Locker International, Unicity, Amway, Logitech and most recently at Jeunesse Global with a focus on developing strategic strategies, world-class sales and marketing led organizations that have consistently achieved operational excellence position him well to head the Global Sales and Operations team.

DreamTrips International CEO, Mark Smith said:

“We are truly excited to have David Nakajima on our team. I’ve known and worked with David for many years in the industry.

While building for many years in Japan, I was able to closely observe his methodologies and daily operations, which were proven to run a very smooth business, for a billion-dollar brand.

David’s specific knowledge of the Asia Pacific market is a strategic move for our company and one of the reasons we have named him Executive VP of Global Sales and Operations.

David will be living in Tokyo, Japan, which is a competitive advantage for us, having a member of our senior executive team living in the Asia Pacific Rim.”

David Nakajima followed with

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead the Global Sales team at DTI. With world-class, curated travel and entertainment, the opportunities for growth throughout the world are phenomenal.

And as a people focused enterprise, it’s our passion and constant goal to provide best in class hospitality, priceless, one-of-a-kind experiences and outstanding value so that our members and sales representatives not only experience truly memorable, global excursions/services but also have the opportunity to achieve business success as well.

After all, their satisfaction and success is the brand’s success.”

David holds a BA in Liberal Studies/Economics from Oregon State University as well an undergraduate degree in Economics from Waseda University, Tokyo, Japan. He is a native English and Japanese speaker and is a multicultural executive.

About DreamTrips International

DreamTrips International, LLC is a privately held company based in Frisco, Texas.

DreamTrips International is the #1 direct seller of global travel and lifestyle club and is the exclusive provider of DreamTrips® around the world. For more information please visit: www.dreamtripsintl.com

