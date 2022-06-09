DreamTrips International Acquires TRVL

By Team Business For Home

DreamTrips International has acquired TRVL Ventures, a Georgia-based luxury travel MLM company. The announcement came Saturday, June 4, 2022.

DreamTrips International CEO Mark Smith says,

“The magic of this is the synergy of the deal. Sometimes there’s a perfect storm where environments exist where people can come together.”

TRVL was founded by Spencer Iverson, Jonathan Green, and Mark Sterling, who possess a long lineage with travel MLMs. They launched TRVL with a vision to develop a luxury lifestyle travel club and global brand with high-end appeal that catered to the masses.

They are now bringing their travel MLM expertise to DreamTrips International’s Advisory Council and working directly with Mark and Tammy Smith on the Advisory Council to grow DreamTrips International.

The acquisition of TRVL, a system-driven and training focused company, strategically advances DreamTrips International’s much anticipated July launch.

The deal gives TRVL sales representatives and customers access to the MLM industry’s largest collection of personalized travel experiences around the world known as “DreamTrips”, as well as DreamTrips International’s travel agency and global network of experienced hosts.

In addition, DreamTrips International’s well-seasoned, global travel platform instantly offers customers dozens of expanded travel options, as well as the opportunity for global business growth.

From left to right: Mark Sterling, Spencer Iverson & Jonathan Green

Mark Smith, DreamTrips CEO, says:

“We are so excited to welcome the TRVL family into the DreamTrips International family. We are extremely excited about the intellect of their leadership and their role on our Advisory Council, which will harness the best ideas to expand the company.”

Tammy Smith, Chief Field Officer, says:

“There’s synergy between these teams from two organizations, which are pretty much following the same concept to encourage people to get out there and experience the world…

Travel speaks the same language all around the world…The bigger we can grow this traveler club the better, and the more fun we can have together. I’m super excited about the two companies coming together and perpetuating that.”

Spencer Iverson, TRVL’s Chief Executive Officer, says:

“Thanks to our co-founder and CLO Jonathan Green, we met Mark and Tammy Smith.

I was instantly attracted to their humility, character and journey in the home-based business industry; next, it became apparent that Mark and Tammy’s commitment to and vision for DreamTrips International was perfectly aligned with our vision for TRVL and it just made sense.”

“Now having joined forces, there exists the real possibility that this will become the most impactful movement to hit the industry in the last 30 years. Never before has there been a better time for the world to be reintroduced to travel, along with a world-class leadership and executive team.

I am honored and beyond excited about the millions of lives that soon will be impacted by DreamTrips International. Let’s go have some fun!”

Jonathan Green, TRVL Chief Leadership Officer, says:

“I’ve known Mark and Tammy Smith for more than two decades. They are highly regarded as visionary leaders that create high performing environments while always operating with the utmost integrity.

We are honored to be on the Advisory Council at DTI. We believe DTI has all the elements necessary to provide curated life experiences designed to meet the demand for travelers today.

We will initiate massive campaigns to reach Influencers all across the world because most people don’t recognize the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”

Mark Sterling, TRVL Chief Operating Officer, says:

“The collaboration of DreamTrips International and TRVL is a perfect storm. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. I am excited to be a part of the story that is and will be DreamTrips International.

DreamTrips offers the ability for the new as well as the seasoned traveler, to DREAM again…to experience the world in new and inspiring ways and to create peak life moments with friends, family and loved ones.

The magic of this moment cannot be overstated. A DreamsTrip will allow you to dream again – in color. Never dream small dreams, because small dreams don’t have magic!!”

About DreamTrips International:

DreamTrips International, LLC is a privately held company based in Frisco, Texas. DreamTrips International is the #1 direct seller of global travel and lifestyle club memberships.

More than 1.3 million travelers have experienced the one-of-a-kind, specially curated experiences known as “DreamTrips” in more than 70 countries around the world. For more information please visit: www.dreamtripsintl.com

