DreamTrips Brings Hadassah Were, Full Circle

By Team Business For Home

Instills Passion for Travel in Her Own Kids

As a young girl, Hadassah Were sat mesmerized by her father’s tales of travel. His business took him many places and his stories instilled in her a passion for going places and seeing new things. And as an adult that became something she wanted to pass along to her own children.

Hadassah’s goal was to bring along all of her kids on a memory-making vacation, but until she was financially able they settled to come along one at a time. That was until she discovered DreamTrips and built a successful business. Soon she was able to take the whole family on a trip every year or two without feeling the financial burden.

As someone who previously traveled only once a year, Hadassah’s business allowed her to have an adventure once every couple of months. With or without her kids, she’s taken more than 30 DreamTrips, including a trip to a 5-star resort at a South African lion park.

She had champagne for breakfast and remembers the relief at check-out when she didn’t have to pay extra for that luxury. It was just part of the trip.

“If I ever had doubts about building my business, it was resolved on a DreamTrip…Actually, it made me build the business better because I would encourage my team to take a trip and on their return, they had no more doubts either,”

she says.

“I attended the Formula One Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi…two days before the main event, as part of the program, DreamTrippers had access to the ‘meet and greet’ with racers and the lounge at the Paddock Club. I met Lewis Hamilton, and he signed a picture I bought”

Hadassah remembers.

Imagine having dinner in the sky with your kids, sky diving in Pattaya, moving around Saint Tropez in the south of France with a personal interpreter, or hearing Mariah Carey sing live at Ceasars Palace on the Vegas strip.

Hadassah has done these things, but she says, none can beat the volunteer opportunities with DreamTrips to support orphanages, build schools and make a difference in the lives of children. As a member of an NGO that helps restore the image of girls involved in sexual exploitation and human trafficking, she cherishes how DreamTrips enabled her to give back.

And DreamTrips keeps giving, even on a personal level when COVID lockdowns sidelined travel, Hadassah and her family sat telling stories about the fun and laughter of their DreamTrips together. Memories of sitting with her dad flooded back and life came full circle at that time.

“It was priceless, just reminiscing on those memories that money can’t buy. It kept us alive watching the pictures and videos we filmed. It brought us hope,”

she says.

About DreamTrips International

DreamTrips International, LLC is a privately held company based in Frisco, Texas. DreamTrips International is the #1 direct seller of global travel and lifestyle club memberships. More than 1.3 million travelers have experienced the one-of-a-kind, specially curated experiences known as DreamTrips.

The post DreamTrips Brings Hadassah Were, Full Circle appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/08/dreamtrips-brings-hadassah-were-full-circle/