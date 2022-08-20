Dr. Wayne Dellamore From Trinidad & Tobago Joins QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

Thanks to the success of QuiAri’s global expansion efforts, you can travel nearly anywhere in the world and find excited Promoters passing out QuiAri Shake and Energy samples.

The latest country to get swept up in the momentum is the beautiful twin island of Trinidad and Tobago where the local community has embraced the power of the Products and Opportunity.

Promoter Dr. Wayne Dellamore is a Neuropathic Physician on the island and has recently joined QuiAri because he believes in the mission and vision of the company.

“I didn’t get introduced to Network Marketing later in life. I was 23 years old and still trying to find my purpose in life. I had helped my mother sell delicious pies, then I moved on to selling fruit, cooking products, then men’s clothing.

I hopped around, not making any real money. That’s when my Mother told me to grow up and get a “real job.” I was very into health and wellness products, specifically nutritional supplements. Soon I started to study Nutrition and Holistic Healing Modalities and eventually received CNC Certification and became a Naturopathic Doctor.

I’m always looking for new, breakthrough products that help people feel better. That was how I got into Network Marketing. I found products that really worked and helped introduce them to the world. QuiAri products are different than anything I’ve seen before. They are in a class all by themselves,”

stated QuiAri Promoter, Dr. Wayne Dellamore.

Dr. Dellamore was introduced to QuiAri by his friend, Anderson Chester. Anderson had recently joined QuiAri and couldn’t believe he had found a company with both breakthrough products AND a revolutionary business opportunity.

“I’ve never seen Anderson so excited about an opportunity before. Now that I joined, I get it. I love everything about QuiAri, the Opportunity, and the Products. In fact, I would recommend QuiAri Shake and Energy even if I weren’t a Promoter.

The Compensation Plan is the fastest paying in industry history and the bonuses are extremely generous. However, what I enjoy most is the people I get to work with every day. This is a young, dynamic company that keeps getting better and better.

QuiAri’s Executive Team has over 250 years of Network Marketing experience and the Founder & CEO, Bob Reina and I are on a parallel mission to help others.

His dream is to introduce QuiAri to as many people as possible to help them live healthier and have a real path to success. My dream is to earn enough to build a chain of Naturopathic Hospitals to help others heal,”

said Dr. Wayne Dellamore.

The extensive research behind QuiAri products was another reason why Dr. Dellamore wanted to become a Promoter.

The Maqui Berry, the world’s new #1 superfruit, is the star ingredient of QuiAri’s premier products. The remarkable health benefits of Maqui are just now being discovered by modern science. QuiAri’s Scientific Advisor, Dr. Juan Hancke, is the #1 Maqui Berry scientist in the world and was awarded a $5 million dollar grant to study the health benefits of the berry.

Maqui Promotes and Supports:

A Strengthened Immune System

Weight Loss

Increased Energy Levels

A Healthy Inflammatory Response

Anti-Aging

Total Body Cleansing

Healthier Skin

Ocular (Eye) Health

Cardiovascular System Health

Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

Dr. Hancke’s research showed that Maqui contains extremely high levels of anthocyanins. Anthocyanins in Maqui berry are truly unique, as 80% of all anthocyanins in Maqui are delphinidins, which are the most potent antioxidant compounds.

Dr. Hancke identified and extracted these very powerful antioxidants and created a proprietary, super-concentrated organic extract of the Maqui Berry, named MaquiX®, which boosts the antioxidant power of the Maqui Berry up to 10 times.

After sampling the products, Dr. Dellamore could feel the difference right away.

“It was incredible that an 8-ounce Shake could fill me up and keep me satisfied through breakfast and lunch, and the extra nutrients I received made me feel good.

My overall energy was up, and I believe it’s because I was getting extra vitamins and nutrients I don’t normally get through other supplements,”

said Dr. Wayne Dellamore.

Dr. Dellamore said that promoting QuiAri hasn’t been difficult. He’s following the 4 steps to success found in QuiAri’s Purple Diamond Guide. His business is growing fast and not just in Trinidad & Tobago. It’s growing internationally.

“Same Day Pay is pure awesomeness. The Opportunity is just as good as the products and people here are really excited about getting paid in 5 minutes. Also, this is a great company for Network Marketing industry veterans or people with no experience.

We have unique products, arguably the best Compensation Plan in the industry, and infrastructure in place designed for growth.

We could become a billion-dollar brand tomorrow and not miss a single beat. Before joining QuiAri, I was semi-retired from Direct Sales. It would have been a huge mistake to pass up a chance to rise with a growing brand. It has been a pleasure being part of the QuiAri family,”

said Dr. Wayne Dellamore.

