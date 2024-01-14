dōTERRA Ranked As Triple A Opportunity For 2024

By Team Business For Home

dōTERRA is a product-driven company, marketing essential oils supported by a direct sales model. The majority of new dōTERRA U.S. customers—approximately 90%—are Wholesale and Retail customers who purchase products for personal use.

The dōTERRA compensation plan provides a robust earnings opportunity for Wellness Advocates. (AKA – distributors)

They earn commissions based on product sales within their organizations and to their customers. dōTERRA had approximately 400,000+ U.S. dōTERRA Wellness Advocates who made a purchase during the year. Of those 400,000+ US Wellness Advocates, dōTERRA paid commissions to over 196,000 Wellness Advocates within the United States, with approximately 80% of those earning a check each month of the year.

dōTERRA considers those in the Silver rank and above to be Leaders. These ranks include Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Blue Diamond, and Presidential Diamond. Leaders are diverse, committed individuals who support other dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and manage customer organizations.

DoTerra in Facts and Figures

DoTerra, a US-based company led by CEO Corey Lindley, demonstrated a solid performance in 2023 with total revenues estimated at $1,800 million. The company had a competitive compensation plan which could have paid out 35%, potentially distributing as much as $600+ million in commissions.

DoTerra ranks highly on various metrics according to the Business for Home database. With a top rank rating of AAA+, it sits cuurently at 31st on the Business for Home Momentum Rank. Moreover, it secures an impressive 3rd position in terms of the Similarweb rank worldwide among 800+ network marketing companies.

AAA+ Business For Home recommends dōTERRA. There is high certainty that the net benefit is substantial for a distributor in 2024 and beyond.

We have classified the 800+ companies in our database into 4 ranks or grades and about:

5% has a AAA+ ranking, the highest recommendation.

30% has a AA+ ranking.

35% has a A+ ranking.

30% has a B ranking.

In contrast, its standing in terms of reviews on the Business for Home Review page is lower, ranking 90th with 20 reviews. However, 171 of its members are counted among the top earners, and it receives a significant number of pageviews on the Business for Home portal, specifically 58,173 views.

Facts and figures as of the day of publication of this article. The ranks are calculated based on 800+ world-wide network marketing companies in the Business for Home database.

Business for Home Rating: AAA+: The Top rank

2023 Est. Revenue: $1,800 million

Compensation plan payout: 35%

Potential commission payout in 2023: $600+ million

Current Business for Home Momentum Rank: 31

Number of Recommended Distributors: 3 (Rank 56)

Number of Top Earners: 171 (Rank 1)

Business for Home Pageviews: 58,173 (Rank 32)

Similarweb Rank: 8,610 (Rank 3)

YouTube views: 24,050,499 (Rank 13)

DoTerra has 20 reviews on Business for Home (Rank 90)

CEO of DoTerra: Corey Lindley

Company Country: US

Data provide by the proprietary Business for Home Intelligence Engine

Here’s a glimpse of what people are writing about DoTerra

DoTerra, a business offering health and wellness products, has received varied reviews from different individuals. Most of these reviews seem to echo an overall positive experience, both from using their products and being part of their business model.

One of their product users, Elba Miroslava Pelayo, a practicing physician, has expressed her gratitude towards the company, stating,

“Me encanta utilizo los productos en mi dia a día, soy médico y hacemos recomendaciones para problemas de salud. “This expression translates to, “I love using the products daily, as a doctor we make recommendations for health problems.”

David Williams, a UK-based member who has been with DoTerra for over five years, talks about the company’s compensation plan and global retention rate. He praises how DoTerra pays rates based on where members have the most referrals. He said,

“doTERRA compensation is amazing… they pay you the higher percentage where you have the most people. That simply blew my mind.”

Another user, Andrea, mentions the high quality of DoTerra’s oils and how they help with numerous minor ailments. She also likes the fact that the oils can be easily diluted using fractionated coconut oil, extending their use and effectiveness. Marilda Arroz notes that the oils have changed her life for the better.

Irina Omelkova, praises DoTerra’s business opportunities. She says,

“Because of its integrity, the product quality, the honesty of its owners..I was able to re-pay half of my debts working part-time with doTERRA.”

In conclusion, while different people have diverse experiences and opinions about DoTerra’s products and its MLM business model, the majority of reviewers express satisfaction with both the quality of the products and the business opportunities offered. The company appears to have loyal customers and committed partners.

How DoTerra could improve their visibility

Publishing success stories and company press release offer several advantages for companies. Here are some of the key advantages of publishing success stories and links to several high performing articles from different companies as examples of a shining marketing strategy anno 2024.

Success stories serve as sources of inspiration and motivation for others. When people read about others who have overcome challenges and achieved their goals, they are often motivated to pursue their own aspirations. They can enhance your credibility and build trust with your audience. Real-life examples of achievements provide evidence that your strategies, products, or services are effective and can deliver results.

DoTerra Conclusion

DoTerra, a network marketing company, had a successful year in 2023 with an estimated revenue of $1,800 million. The potential for commission was high, with 35% of this revenue available, and could be paid out to members. This indicates a fair and substantial earning opportunity for individuals.

It’s important to note that while the potential is there, individual results may vary. The company ranks highly on various metrics according to the Business for Home database, including a top rank rating of AAA+ and a 3rd position in terms of the Similarweb rank worldwide among network marketing companies.

However, its standing in terms of reviews on the Business for Home Review page is lower. Despite this, DoTerra has a significant number of top earners and receives a high number of pageviews on the Business for Home portal. Overall, based on the information provided, it appears that one could potentially make decent money with DoTerra.

As with all opportunities, success cannot be promised or guaranteed. Success within the Network Marketing channel results only from successful sales efforts, building up a customer and affiliate team, which require hard work, diligence, skill, persistence, competence, and leadership.

