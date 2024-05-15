doTERRA Lay Off 7% of Employees

By Team Business For Home

doTERRA, a multi-level marketing company known for its high-end, high-priced essential oils, confirmed it was unloading 7% of its workforce during a company restructuring which are approximately 290 employees.

According to a statement to 2News, a doTERRA representative said the restructure is to

“enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and secure the company’s future sustainability and success.”

The doTERRA’s corporate media relation team stated that the decision was made after

“careful consideration of its profound impact on affected employees, who will receive comprehensive support packages, including severance benefits, outplacement services, and extended healthcare benefits.”

“These difficult decisions are crucial for streamlining operations and continuing to deliver high-quality products to meet the needs of Wellness Advocates and customers around the world,” the company stated.

“doTERRA remains dedicated to its mission of offering top-tier wellness products and making a positive impact on its global sourcing communities.”

The company’s website did not include a press release about the layoffs in its news section, though one of its most recent news releases was about doTERRA’s newest executive changes.

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers.

Through industry-leading, responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability, partnering with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®.

