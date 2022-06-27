doTERRA Expands To Chile

By Team Business For Home

doTERRA, the world leader in the essential oils market, is expanding its South American presence with a new corporate office and locally registered products in Santiago, Chile.

The new operations in Chile will bolster the expanding needs of the region, empowering those throughout the region who want to experience and share the highest quality essential oils available on today’s market.

“I am impressed by the demand for doTERRA products in Chile, and know that this demand has been fueled by the passion and expertise of our Wellness Advocates,”

said Efrain Villalobos, VP of Latin American Markets.

“It is amazing to see the incredible growth and extraordinary leadership that already exists in the market.

Our new office will be a center of support and education for thousands of individuals seeking to learn about the benefits of doTERRA’s pure essential oils and the reach that our company has to positively impact the lives of people around the world.”

Chile is the fourth-largest economy in South America, with the highest GDP per capita in the region. Strengthening competitiveness, productivity, and well-being are key priorities for the Government of Chile, making it an ideal partner for doTERRA to continue its rapid growth in South America.

Claudia Pino Baquedano, a well-respected leader in the industry, will manage doTERRA’s operations in Chile.

“I am honored to help bring the doTERRA vision to life in Chile,” said Baquedano. “For me, helping thousands of people achieve their dreams is truly a gift. We take pride in nurturing and developing a new generation of Wellness Advocates and entrepreneurs.”

About doTERRA

doTERRA is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over seven million dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers.

Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Co-Impact Sourcing.

The dōTERRA Healing Hands offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

The post doTERRA Expands To Chile appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/06/doterra-expands-to-chile/