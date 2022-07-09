doTERRA Expands its Operations in India

By Nicole Dunkley

doTERRA, recently announced that it is expanding its global footprint with new operations in India.

As the second largest global population and the world’s largest democracy, India is perfectly positioned to act as a central hub to service all of South Asia.

“Many of our essential oils are sourced from India, Asia, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, so an operating presence in India makes strategic sense for doTERRA’s global growth,”

said Corey Lindley, doTERRA CEO.

“We are also thrilled that our essential oils can now be more easily accessed in the region.

This is core to doTERRA’s mission to share the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils with the world.”

doTERRA’s team in India is equipped and trained to help customers learn more about doTERRA’s essential oils and essential oil enhanced wellness products.

Manoj Shirodkar, an industry veteran with over 25 years of operations experience, will manage doTERRA’s operations in India.

“We are proud to be expanding our presence in India,”

said Greg Cook, doTERRA Founding Executive.

“India presents a significant opportunity for our Wellness Advocates as well as the 1.4 billion people in India, as we bring a new and higher standard of quality to the market.”

About doTERRA

doTERRA is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over seven million dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Co-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time.

