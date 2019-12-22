Don’t Pander to Social Movements

By Srijana Angdembey

On the Fly, our new video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing advice and training from marketing experts, delivered while they are on the road, at the airport, or traveling somewhere.

Katie Martell calls it like it is and has rightly earned the title “unapologetic marketing truth-teller”. In this episode of On the Fly, she warns us to be careful of pandering to social movements. If your company doesn’t actually support the movements in its policies, it should not be misleading anyone by pandering to it . Your informed customers can see right through your marketing ploy, and what you might think is clever marketing is actually exploitation, says Katie. This can threaten both the movements that your brand wants to alight itself with, as well as your brand’s reputation.

Watch full video to learn how not to be a “Pandering Panda”:

