Do More with Tactile Marketing Automation

By Michael McNichols

Standing out isn’t easy. Being remembered is even more difficult. Modern marketing is a digital sea teeming with messages. Audiences find themselves bombarded with thousands of marketing messages every day, and you, as a digital marketer, are constantly jostling and fighting for attention.

Tactile marketing automation can help. It involves physical marketing offers being triggered by audience behaviors. It utilizes direct mail pieces that are delivered using the same marketing automation logic you would have with emails and other digital content. If someone shows interest in your brand in some way—they sign up for something, click onto something—they receive a direct mail piece. These direct mail pieces are branded and personalized—and meant to make a difference.

Receiving something physical—something that you can hold in your hands—has become something of a rare occurrence nowadays. However, when it does happen, it stands out. It adds a nice touch. It makes people remember it.

Of course, this isn’t to say that you should throw out digital marketing tactics that allow you to get more done more quickly and keep up with audiences and the competition. This means mixing in a few direct mail offers with your digital marketing spice things up and get the best of both worlds.

Recently, Oracle CX Marketing and PFL, a marketing technology company that provides sales enablement and direct marketing automation solutions, teamed up to take a closer look at Tactile Marketing Automation that included:

What is it?

How do you benefit?

What does it have in common with digital marketing?

How you can have the best of both worlds

How you can get started

