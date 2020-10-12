Discover the Famous “Napkin Presentations” by Don Failla

By Simon Chan

Don Failla, author of one of the most famous books on MLM, 45 Second Presentation, also known as the”Napkin Presentations” shares the lessons he’s learned from over 50 years in the network marketing profession.

Who is Don Failla?

Don and Nancy Failla have been active in network marketing for over 50 years.

They’ve been with their current MLM company for 24 years and they started out by sponsoring 4 people which eventually led to over 1 million distributors and with over 325,000 distributors on auto ship.

Don and Nancy also have been network marketing trainers since 1981 and wrote one of my read MLM books of all time, the 45 Second Presentation, also known as the Napkin Presentation.

Don and Nancy have been married for over 55 years and have 2 sons, 5 grandkids and live in San Diego, California.

Favorite Quote

“Own Your Life.”

Must Read Book

Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill

My Life Is A Book

Recommended Online App

FunEveryDay.com

Recommended Prospecting Tool

FunEveryDay.com

Contact Info

Don Failla on Facebook

Email: donfailla@cox.net

Skype: don.failla

