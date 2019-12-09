Discover the Bank Code and Why People Buy and Join by Cheri Tree

By Simon Chan

Cheri Tree talks about a simple system called the Bank Code that can help you get your prospect to buy or join your business.

Who is Cheri Tree?

Cheri Tree is a best-selling author, professional keynote speaker, executive business coach and entrepreneur. She’s the Founder and Chairman of BANKCODE and Codebreaker Technologies, Inc., with clients in more than 100 countries worldwide.

While most leaders teach people how to sell, Cheri Tree shares what makes people BUY.

Cheri has been featured in numerous international publications, including Forbes.com and Entrepreneur.com and has spoken at Harvard University and also spoken on the same stage as Tony Robbins, Suze Orman, Les Brown, Richard Branson… and will be one of the featured speakers in the upcoming Top Summit event in Naples, Florida on Feb. 2 – 5.

Cheri Tree at The Top Summit

Make sure you catch Cheri Tree at The Top Summit in Feb. 2020

Favorite Quote

“Who loses if you don’t win?!”

Must Read Book

Relentless by Tim S. Grover

Success Principles by Jack Cansfield

Contagious by Jonah Berger

The Sell by Fredrik Eklund

Other Recommended Resources

Top Summit Event

Contact Info

Cheri Tree on Facebook

What Did You Learn?

