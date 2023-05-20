Direct Sales Leader, Terryn Scott Joins QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

The Direct Sales Industry has helped many people around the world discover their true calling in life. QuiAri Promoter, Terryn Scott from Naperville, Illinois is no exception.

It was only 11 years ago when she was a “broke and broken single Mom struggling to make ends meet.” She had just been laid off from her job as a Multimedia Specialist, recently single, and trying to provide to her two sons.

“I went through financial struggles and moved back in with my parents with my 2 boys. I was relying on unemployment checks and government assistance to take care of my kids.

I decided to give Network Marketing a try because I had seen other people having success, plus I love helping people. Within a year, and a few other unexpected obstacles, my life started improving and I reached a top leadership position.

I took a break from Network Marketing after the birth of my 3rd child. Fortunately, I had the sense to go back, and my luck started to change again. My friend and mentor, Promoter Tkay Walker, introduced me to QuiAri.

This is the life-changing company I’ve been searching for all along! With 5-Minute Pay, and a global market with over 100 countries, the opportunities are endless.

I’m finally getting to where I want to be financially, and I get to see my kids grow up and never miss a beat! QuiAri is my new forever home,”

stated QuiAri Promoter Terryn Scott.

In our current economy where the cost of living is rising faster than the salaries traditional businesses are paying, people are taking a closer look at Network Marketing companies to help supplement or fully replace their income.

No company has received more attention than QuiAri, and that’s not by accident. QuiAri is the only company in the industry to pay commissions after every sale in 5 minutes worldwide.

Terryn said that it was a major factor in her decision to join QuiAri, as she is in a better financial situation today than 11 years ago but is not where she ultimately wants to be.

She has big dreams to make history with QuiAri and create a legacy for her family.

“The leadership is definitely unmatched. I’ve never witnessed anything like it. Bob has gone above and beyond to help us.

My entire team is STOKED about 5-MInute Pay, and it is helping people pay their bills on time.

That’s all thanks to great leadership. QuiAri’s Founder & CEO, Bob Reina has focused heavily on global expansion. In fact, QuiAri was the first to open for business in over 100 countries worldwide.

I now have business partners in Honduras, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Nigeria – and that’s a first for me. I’ve never been able to accomplish that anywhere else,”

said Terryn Scott.

Terryn said she has full confidence in QuiAri because they are so focused and well-organized. She points to the free world-class marketing videos, brochures, and presentations that make it easier for her to grow her business.

Bob Reina accepts nothing but perfection and always seems one step ahead of the Promoters and Customers’ needs.

“QuiAri is starting to expand in countries where Halal-certified products are necessary to be competitive in the market.

Within the blink of an eye, we received Halal certification for all QuiAri Products. He was on top of it months before it was even on our radar. I’m also excited about the new 2023 Opportunity Video coming soon.

Its purpose is to help us with sales by explaining the QuiAri to Prospects. Bob is the host of this new video and it’s emotional, compelling, and real.

Seeing this kind of initiative from a company, especially a CEO, is beyond impressive,”

said Terryn Scott.

Before Terryn had even tried QuiAri Products, she was all-in on the Opportunity and the Company. However, she started taking the products – QuiAri Shake and Energy – which feature the new #1 superfruit, Maqui, and she saw her productivity skyrocket.

“Every morning I drink a delicious shake and take a powerful Energy tablet to get me moving. QuiAri Products contain Maqui and QuiAri’s proprietary Maqui Berry extract, MaquiX®.

The antioxidants and vitamins I receive through the products have amazing benefits that promote and support anti-aging, weight loss, healthy skin and hair, energy, and more.

My body feels so much more alive. I’m motivated to get on the treadmill and get out there and share QuiAri.

I’ve lost 17 pounds since I began taking the products – 11 of that was within my first 10 days. I can’t wait for QuiAri Prime to be released,”

stated Terryn Scott.

QuiAri Prime Gel is QuiAri’s latest product, a delicious blend of scientifically proven, proprietary ingredients chosen specifically for their highly potent anti-aging antioxidant levels, nutritional profile, and tantalizing taste.

It includes Maqui, MaquiX®, and also a YouthX Blend that is exclusive to QuiAri. On Thursday, QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina announced at a Live Global Event that they are very close to releasing Prime with newly designed Marketing and Training materials updated and translated in multiple languages.

“I know that QuiAri will make history once again when Prime hits the market. It’s a game-changer and my business is going to explode.

People are already talking about it and calling in to QuiAri’s Corporate Office trying to place orders, even though it’s not for sale yet.

If that’s not a clue, I don’t know what is! I cannot wait,”

said Terryn Scott.

The highly anticipated release of Prime only adds to Momentum surrounding QuiAri. Direct Selling News just recognized QuiAri as one of the “Top 16 MLM companies with 3+ Years of Consecutive Growth.”

This is a highly distinguished honor, especially since QuiAri opened for business shortly before the global pandemic. Many businesses lost revenue or shut down entirely while QuiAri thrived.

Considering all of the top leaders that have joined the company, it’s not surprising to see them push through and succeed. Terryn is among those motivated leaders and has a plan for when her business reaches its full potential.

“I dream of the day when I have the means to pay off all of my bills and begin construction on my dream house. The next 5 years are going to be very exciting for me and for QuiAri.

It’s not just the release of Prime that the world excited. There is unlimited potential for growth.

I personally believe QuiAri will be a billion-dollar company soon, and my Team and I are going to be right there celebrating when it happens,”

said Terryn Scott.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

About QuiAri

QuiAri is the #1 health and weight loss movement in the world today. Featuring exclusive, breakthrough products (QuiAri Shake and QuiAri Energy) featuring the world’s new #1 superfruit, the Maqui Berry, people everywhere are losing weight, boosting their energy levels, and improving their health. What started as an idea has now become a worldwide phenomenon, gaining a passionate following in over 100 countries. But that’s not all! We boast an exciting opportunity to promote QuiAri products and earn commissions within 5 minutes after each sale through industry-first, state-of-the-art payment technology. Combining unrivaled products with the fastest payout, the fastest cycling binary, and one of the highest-paying compensation plans in the industry, there’s no doubt QuiAri is helping people live healthier, happier lives. To learn more, please visit quiari.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

