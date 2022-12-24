Direct Sales Leader, Laurel Grider Joins QuiAri

By Nicole Dunkley

Before 2014, QuiAri Shooting Star Promoter Laurel Grider from Nashville, Tennessee, didn’t know much about the Network Marketing industry. In fact, she accidentally joined a company as a Promoter while trying to sign up to be a Customer.

Her true passion was with her church. Laurel and her husband were full-time Worship Arts Pastors and enjoyed helping others and giving back to their community. Although happy, they were starting to fall behind on their bills.

A re-introduction to the Direct Sales industry changed Laurel’s life. Today, she has a proven track record of success in multiple companies and has a large global team.

Most recently, Laurel has joined QuiAri. Based on her experience so far, she has no doubt QuiAri is the company that will help her reach her dream lifestyle.

“My husband and I weren’t meant to sit behind a desk all day and crunch numbers. We wanted more fulfilling lives, so we chose a career where we could help people. For 7 years, we both worked as Pastors in our local ministry while raising our 4 daughters.

Financially, it was the most difficult time in our entire lives. Although we did have an amazing opportunity to help a lot of people, it wasn’t long before we became the ones who needed help.

Network Marketing was the only way we could create another stream of income, so we gave it a try.

Our first real company was a health and wellness product. I liked that I was able to help people physically and financially instead of just spiritually. My team grew quickly, and my husband and I were able to retire from the church and pursue Direct Sales full-time.

Now that I’m at QuiAri, their one-of-a-kind opportunity has helped expand my global network. I have teams all over the world dedicated to helping others look and feel better and earn extra income.

It is an honor to be among their many Promoters success stories. Because of QuiAri, I have been able to dream again,”

said QuiAri Shooting Star Promoter, Laurel Grider.

Laurel was introduced to QuiAri by several Champion Promoters that joined the company a few months ago and quickly rose through the ranks. She couldn’t believe how fast they found success, but now she is right behind them in the ranks.

“QuiAri is the only company in the industry that offers 5-Minute Pay. That’s commissions paid within 5 minutes after every sale. You wouldn’t believe how many people are rushing to join based on this benefit alone.

Inflation is a growing problem in America, and no one wants to make sacrifices to their lifestyle to afford the things they want. QuiAri’s fastest-paying Compensation Plan is the solution.

As soon as you make a sale, a ‘cha-ching’ sound effect goes off on your phone indicating that you’ve been paid,”

said Laurel Grider.

Having the hottest (and new #1) antioxidant supplements in the world is contributing to the success of QuiAri Promoters. Laurel takes QuiAri Shake and QuiAri Energy daily and understands why Customer demand is so high.

“I’ve taken a lot of supplements in my day and none of them provide the immediate results like QuiAri Shake and Energy. The chocolate shake tastes just like my favorite dessert – a chocolate malt.

I use it to help curb my appetite and it keeps me feeling full until dinner. The Energy helps me stay focused while I’m working – no jitters or crash. I’m also sleeping better.

For the first time in 10 years, I can make it through the whole night without waking up. When I say QuiAri has changed my life, I mean in every way,”

stated Laurel Grider.

The life-changing ingredient in all QuiAri antioxidant supplements is the new #1 superfruit, the Maqui Berry.

QuiAri’s Scientific Advisor, Dr. Juan Hancke is the leading Maqui Berry expert. He was awarded a $5 million dollar grant by the World Health Organization to study the benefits of Maqui.

His results determined that the Maqui Berry had the highest levels of antioxidants than any previously known superfruit, which helps inhibit harmful free radical activity in your body.

“The more I learn about the Maqui Berry, the more excited I get about these products. On its own, the Maqui Berry provides excellent protection.

QuiAri Founder & CEO, Bob Reina collaborated with Dr. Hancke to invent a super-concentrated, proprietary extract called MaquiX®, which boosts the antioxidant power of Maqui to levels that are off the charts.

The testimonials coming in from Promoters and Customers are unreal. You can see big changes in the before and after photos. They look and feel younger, are losing weight, increasing energy levels, and can do more because their body is getting the nourishment it needs,”

said Laurel Grider.

QuiAri’s one-of-a-kind Antioxidant Supplements ship to over 100 countries worldwide. Thanks to the company’s ambitious global expansion strategy, QuiAri Promoters have a huge opportunity to build in markets that some multi-billion-dollar Network Marketing companies are unable to reach.

“The Compensation Plan is simple and built for speed. QuiAri has one of the highest payouts in the entire industry, paying in just 5 minutes.

No one else is paying that fast – and as we all know – success loves speed.

Bob Reina founded the company to help other people achieve their dreams. I can say that my husband and I are living better ever since joining QuiAri,”

said Laurel Grider.

Laurel’s dream is to buy land and build her forever home – one big enough so that all of her kids and grandkids can enjoy it. She would also like to be able to give more to charity.

“Deep down, my husband and I are still Pastors at heart. All we want to do is help people in need of better health and an opportunity to succeed in life.

Through QuiAri, we can devote 100% of our time to doing what we love and get closer to our dream lifestyle in the process.

One thing we’ve learned through our experience in Direct Sales is that it is never too late to make a change. Young, old, and anywhere in-between, all it takes is the right mindset and drive to never give up,”

stated Laurel Grider.

