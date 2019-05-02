By Lars Lofgren

Unlike many of the old marketing channels that have enormous barriers to entry, every single business can use digital marketing to grow their business.

Even better, the more you put into it, the more you get.

If you’re just starting to explore digital marketing, start with our Beginners Guide to Online Marketing. It covers all the core topics that you’ll need to get going. If you only read one guide, I’d make it this one.

When you’re ready to go deeper, we’ve put together hundreds of guides across the site, including the guides below that cover every aspect of digital marketing.

Marketing Foundations

Digital marketing changes fast but the fundamentals always stay the same.

That’s why I always recommend getting a good understanding of marketing fundamentals first. Once you have completely internalized these core concepts, you’ll be able to quickly stay on top of the tactics as they evolve. It’ll also help you sort through the snake oil and find the advice that truly works.

You’ll be reaping the rewards from these guides for years to come:

How to Write a Great Value Proposition

How to Become a Marketer Who Thinks Strategically

How to Use Surveys to Hook More Customers

28 Business-Boosting Marketing Activities You Can Do in 1 Hour or Less

Why Most Marketing Campaigns Fail Within 3 Months

22 Unconventional Marketing Tactics that Always Work

26 Marketing Tools for Non-Tech-Savvy Marketers

7 Simple Things You Can Do To Fix Your Marketing

Marketing Framework Guide

8 Marketing Ideas to Grow Your Start Up to Mythic Proportions

How to Become a Marketer Who’s Obsessed with Metrics

16 Most Costly Marketing Mistakes I’ve Ever Made

25 Ways To Increase Website Traffic

The Step-by-Step Guide to Building an Audience Before Your Business Launches

A Step-by-Step Guide to Generating Clients by Writing Case Studies

The Most Effective Ways to Generate Leads for Your Business

The Top 9 Marketing Trends

The Power Of Emotional Marketing

The Ultimate B2B Marketing Guide

How to Tell Your Brand’s Story

Customer Acquisition Strategies That Won’t Break the Bank

A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating Reader Personas

Marketing Tips and Tricks

In digital marketing, the number of tips and tricks is quite vast.

And with how fast online marketing channels evolve, it’s critical to stay on top of these. If all your competitors figure out a new tactic and you don’t, you’ll quickly get left behind. This is one area that you constantly want to review:

27 Marketing Tips That’ll Woo Your Visitors and Win Them Over

6 Ways to Generate More Traffic out of Your Images

How to Do an Online Giveaway That Doesn’t Suck

How to Apply Lean Marketing to Your Content Based Business

7 Huge Sites for Traffic That Marketers Don’t Take Advantage Of

How to Leverage Black Friday for Your Business

The Top Customer Engagement Strategies That Generate Sky High Revenue

How to Use Surveys and Interviews to Generate More Money for Your Business

Design is Marketing

How to Effectively Manage Engagement for Stronger Influence

8 Powerful Takeaways from Eye Tracking Studies

4 Free Marketing Ideas that Most Marketers Miss

7 Unconventional Marketing Tactics That Work

How to Improve Your Alexa Ranking in 30 Days or Less

How to Run a Profitable Giveaway

How to Improve Your Marketing with Google Analytics Data

5 Ways to Increase Your Pageviews Per Visitor by 23.52%

Be Laser Focused on Your Customers

10 Ways Machine Learning Is Reshaping Marketing

Why You Shouldn’t Hire a Marketing Consultant

Why Transparency Is The New Marketing

The Beginner’s Guide to Mobile Marketing

14 Mobile Trends That Are Dominating

78 Marketing Tasks You Should Outsource Immediately

How to Build Hype for a New Product Launch

The Digital Marketer’s Guide to Programmatic Advertising

How to Create a Killer Video Promotion to Increase Engagement

Which of These 3 Case Studies Will Grow Your Sales?

7 Marketing Lessons Learned From Acquiring a Startup

4 Clever Ways Videos Can Help You Attract Customers

How to Find ClickBank Products to Promote

Marketing Channels

One of the most important marketing decisions you’ll make is which channel to focus on. I’ve personally worked with businesses that have made it to $1 million in revenue and above using every channel out there.

No single channel is best, it’s all about finding the one that’s the best fit for you.

What about going after multiple channels? Why not get the benefit of all of them?

If you get big enough, yes, you’ll be in every channel eventually. But in my experience, businesses diversify across channels way too early. Especially with online channels, the level of competitive has gotten very high. It’s almost impossible to compete at the highest levels on SEO, social, and paid at the same time. Most marketing teams are only good at one channel which subsidizes the rest.

Personally, I avoid diversifying across channels until I have a good enough brand that can give me an advantage as I scale into other channels. I’ll also start new channels when I’m starting to hit the limits of my first channel.

We have entire sections devoted to SEO, social media, and paid marketing. You’ll find everything you ever wanted to know about those channels.

These guides below will also help you with the channel that you decide to go after:

How to Find and Test New Marketing Channels

How Any Digital Business Can Explode Using Word of Mouth Marketing

How to Use Tumblr To Drive Traffic and Land New Customers

Get the Word Out With Public Relations

How to Generate Traffic with this Quora Marketing Strategy

Want to Know How to Make Influencer Marketing Work?

How to Use Micro Influencers to Increase Your Product Credibility

Drive Sales With Affiliate Marketing

How to Promote Your Event Online Like a Pro

How to Build Traffic Through Forums

How You Can Use Remarketing to Close a Business Deal

Marketing Psychology

Marketing psychology is one of the “first principles” in the field of digital marketing. Once you know all the principles and tricks of marketing psychology, every aspect of your marketing will improve. You’ll always know how to improve a campaign, strategy, and ad.

This is one my favorite areas to go deep on:

How to Integrate Psychology Into Your Marketing

Complete Guide To Understanding Customer Psychology

17 Facts about Search Psychology You Should Know

The Psychology Of Pricing

6 Psychological Principles That Influence Reader Loyalty

The Psychology Of Color

How to Avoid Friction Points for Your Customers

How to Increase Revenue by Targeting Impulse Buyers

How to Ethically Use Your Customers’ Pain as a Powerful Marketing Tactic

Growth Hacking

Many of the biggest companies from the past few decades have utilized growth hacking to drive their explosive growth. Facebook, Dropbox, Uber, Airbnb, and countless others have built entire Growth Teams to accelerate growth at every step of their funnels.

I consider growth hacking to be a subspecialty of digital marketing. Growth projects prioritize virality, finding ways to get users to drive growth, heavily focuses on the product itself, looks for exploits in other channels that can be scaled, and relies heavily on engineering along with design skills to ship projects.

These guides will get you up to speed on how it all works:

Definitive Guide to Growth Hacking

11 Growth-Hacking Strategies That Require Zero Technical Skills

The Growth Hacking Process to Supercharge Your Revenue

Pull Strategies for Getting More Visitors

Push Strategies for Getting More Visitors

How to Activate Users

How to Get Fans Creating and Sharing Content for You

9 Tactics to Fix Your User Retention

Viral Hacking to Get Hypergrowth

Move Over Content Marketing: Why Creating Tools Can Be a Better Investment Than Creating Content

Marketing Demographics

Digital marketing needs to be completely different depending on what generation that you’re targeting.

This is one of those insights that seems obvious the first time that you hear it but has profound implications across your entire career. Your channel selection, brand values, products, and campaigns will all be completely different if you go after millennials compared to baby boomers for example. For B2C marketers, this is possibly the most important variable to keep in mind when building your overall marketing strategy.

These guides will help you craft the right strategy for your target demographic:

How to Reach Your Perfect Customers with Generational Marketing

How to Implement a Marketing Strategy That Speaks to Your Millennial Audience

Forget Millennials. 7 Reasons Why Baby Boomers Are the Ideal Target Market.

The Ultimate Guide to Generation Z Marketing

Marketing Careers

One of the smartest decisions that I ever made was to skip the MBA and go straight into my marketing career. From the hands-on experience by leading marketing teams and all the marketing books, podcasts, and blog posts I’ve consumed over the years, I’ve basically given myself an MBA in marketing at a fraction of the cost. And I got paid along the way.

To jump-start your own career, here’s a few of my favorite resources on marketing:

How to Be a Successful Marketer if You’re not Super Smart

The 9 Digital Marketing Skills in High Demand Right Now

12 Marketing Skills You Need to Survive in the Age of AI

Modern Online Marketing Education: 18 Courses and Resources

How I Learned Online Marketing (and How You Can Too)

Get Your MBA in Internet Marketing with These 12 Guides and 2 Courses

Small Business Marketing

Digital marketing for small businesses takes on a different flavor. Mainly, budgets are pretty limited and the marketing needs to be a lot scrappier.

There’s still plenty of ways to market your business. We go through all your options here:

How to Make Your Small Business Stand Out with These 8 Marketing Twists

How to Promote Your Local Business with These 15 Marketing Strategies

The Top 10 Tactics for Marketing Your Company on a Budget

The 5 Best Tools You Should Be Using to Market Your Local Business

Marketing Examples

All these tips are great but how does this really work in practice? What’s it really like?

To see how all this works, we put together several case studies along with some lessons that we’ve learned from others:

How We Grew Crazy Egg to 100,000 Users With A $10,000 Marketing Budget

How to Leverage Groupon’s Affiliate Marketing Model to Grow Your Business

10 Lessons Digital Marketers Can Learn from HBO’s Silicon Valley

8 Marketing Lessons from RIM’s Slow Death

7 Marketing Lessons You Can Learn From The Simpsons

How I Generated $25,000 with 249 Comments

How I Generated 518,399 Visitors and 16,394 Leads from 77 Webinars

How I Grew Quick Sprout From 121,311 to 244,923 Readers in 30 Days

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Quicksprout/~3/_D4eJsi-vd4/