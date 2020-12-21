Different Ways to Get Your Team to Believe In Themselves by Dan Aldridge

By Simon Chan

Dan Aldridge talks about how he got started in MLM and the mistakes he made. Self belief is very important and he talks about the different ways to get your teams to believe in themselves.

Who is Dan Aldridge?

Dan Aldridge is 31 years old and joined his network marketing company at age 25 when he was working as a carpenter.

Today, he and his fiancee, Harriet are six figure earners and have one of the fastest growing teams in Europe.

Dan Aldridge’s Favorite Quote

“The best is yet to come!”

Must Read Books

45 Second Presentation by Don Failla

21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership by John Maxwell

What to Say When You Talk to Yourself by Shad Helmsetter

Recommended Online App

Spotify

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Phone call, company video

Contact Info

Dan Aldridge on Facebook and Instagram

