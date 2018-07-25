Diane Kaartze Achieves Diamond Rank With Rain International

By Ted Nuyten

Diane Kaartze from Botswana, Africa doesn’t have the robust Network Marketing background you’d expect.

Especially from someone who has opened a handful of countries and is currently building a team that’s spreading across a continent. Diane’s previous experience was in nursing.

It wasn’t until she discovered the seed-based nutritional products of Rain International that she became interested in Network Marketing. But, once she discovered them, she got out of nursing, and dove deeply into building an enormous team that continues to grow all throughout Africa.

She’s all about supporting individual’s health, which is why she’s so passionate. In her short time at Rain, she’s already hit Diamond Elite, has multiple teams in South Africa, Botswana, and Namibia., and shows no sign of slowing down.

Diane works closely with Rain’s GM of Africa, and continually runs events, boot camps, opportunity meetings, and sponsored walks that are not only designed to continually grow her teams, but create a stable foundation for every new Partner that begins at Rain.

For her, it’s all about giving health and wellness to those she knows and meets. This was true as a nurse, and is now even more true as she helps spread seed-based nutrition into the African Continent.

About Rain International

Rain International is the original creator of seed-based nutrition. Our experts have gone to the source of plant nutrition to formulate products proven to support healthy lives.

Rain International is more than the products we sell. From the beginning, we set out to make changes to improve the world around us starting with the health industry and moving beyond its borders into global sustainability, education initiatives, elevated lifestyles, and more. We believe that the ultimate human experience we all crave is within everyones reach, and we don’t mind leading the way. For more info please visit www.rainintl.com

