Detail and Clarity Can Empower Your Business

By Srijana Angdembey

On the Fly is our new video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing advice and training from marketing experts, delivered while they are on the road, at the airport, or traveling somewhere.

Majority of marketers still find data-driven marketing difficult. Just collecting data is not enough. In episode 13 of On the Fly, Chris Sietsema of Teach to Fish Digital offers digital analytics tips, so marketers can make more informed business decisions.

When measuring your digital marketing performance, add more clarity to your measurement by adding details to your insights, says Chris. For example, if your conversion went way down, ask and answer among which audiences? Was this among all your conversion points, or just a few? Or what time? Was it a gradual decline or just a momentary blip? Answering these questions can provide much more clarity to your measurement and your insights.

