Demystifying the Customer Experience

By Srijana Angdembey

On the Fly is our video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing and customer experience advice and training from experts, given to you during the current disruption.

Customer experience and customer service are two terms that are often used interchangeably. In this episode of On the Fly, Steve Curtin , author of Delight Your Customers, clarifies the difference. Here is how he defines key industry terms related to customer experience:

Customer service is a voluntary act that demonstrates a genuine desire to satisfy, if not delight, a customer.

is a voluntary act that demonstrates a genuine desire to satisfy, if not delight, a customer. Customer experience is the product of any interaction between an organization and a customer.

is the product of any interaction between an organization and a customer. Customer experience management defines the art and science of building lifetime customer loyalty from daily transactions.

Organizations that consistently delight their customers and enjoy the benefits of lifetime loyalty have finely tuned systems. This means their people and processes are in place to ensure product and service quality. Watch the full video to learn more:

