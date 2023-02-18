Deliverr Review

By Lars Lofgren

Deliverr is an ecommerce fulfillment service that integrates with big players in the business to ship products to ecommerce customers. The service works with Shopify, BigCommerce, Walmart, and Amazon, to name a few.

Founded in 2017, the company fills a need that has skyrocketed since the ecommerce boom began in the 2010s. From freight to inventory management to delivery, Deliverr helps make ecommerce manageable for businesses of any size.

Deliverr Compared

Even though Deliverr is worth considering if you need ecommerce fulfillment, it didn’t make my top list. My top choice for ecommerce fulfillment providers is ShipBob, which provides unbeatable freight, warehouse storage, preparation, and order shipping services across the globe. You can use ShipBob’s pricing calculator to estimate costs and follow up with a sales rep for a free quote.

ShipBob – Best ecommerce fulfillment platform

– Best ecommerce fulfillment platform Red Stag Fulfillment – Best for high-value and large products

– Best for high-value and large products ShipMonk – Best for subscription boxes

– Best for subscription boxes Dot Foods – Best for food and beverage ecommerce

– Best for food and beverage ecommerce Easyship – Best for international fulfillment

Explore the pros and cons of these companies in my list of the top ecommerce fulfillment services.

About Deliverr

With Deliverr, you can offer your customers two-day shipping. You can also use Deliverr to move freight from one location to another. You can rent space in one of the company’s warehouses if you need to store inventory. When you make a sale, Deliverr will prepare your inventory for shipment and send it to your customers.

Deliverr Ecommerce Fulfillment Review

Deliverr offers two-day delivery from its warehouses, which means most sellers can advertise two-day delivery to their customers. You can enable a Deliverr two-day delivery badge that matches your sales platform—for example, a Shopify two-day delivery badge or a Walmart two-day delivery badge. These badges help build trust and assure customers of quick product fulfillment.

Deliverr Health and Stability

Founded in 2017 by Harish Abbott and Michael Krakaris, Deliverr is a relatively new company. The two founders raised $490.9 million in capital during multiple rounds of funding, and in 2022, Shopify bought Deliverr for the hefty price of $2.1 billion in stocks and cash. As of 2023, this is Shopify’s largest acquisition yet.

Publicly traded under the SHOP ticker symbol, Shopify’s stock soared in November 2021 before dropping sharply in 2022. In 2023, the stock prices began to stabilize again, and Shopify is regarded as a generally stable company, which means Deliverr likely is, too.

Deliverr employees report a good work-life balance, fair pay, and positive work culture. However, Shopify’s employees cite a more mixed experience, which could affect work quality for Deliverr employees.

Deliverr Pricing

Deliverr offers four distinct services—fulfillment, freight, storage, and prep—and the pricing for each service can vary quite a bit. Deliverr also provides three separate pricing structures:

Freight

Warehouse storage

Product fulfillment

Product fulfillment includes picking, packing, shipping, and any surprise costs that come up during the delivery to your customer. your overall costs will depend on which Deliverr services you use and how you use them.

Deliverr Pricing Structure

If you need inventory storage and fulfillment services, the starting prices are as follows:

Warehouse Storage: $0.75 per cubic foot each month

$0.75 per cubic foot each month Product Fulfillment: $4.15 per unit

Fulfillment pricing will vary based on each unit’s weight, dimensions, and shipping speed. Deliverr lets you offer two-day, three-day, and five- to seven-day delivery. To estimate your fulfillment fee, enter your product information into Deliverr’s pricing calculator.

On the freight end of things, Deliverr offers three US-based services:

Drayage: transporting a shipping container from a port to a designated warehouse

transporting a shipping container from a port to a designated warehouse Transloading: unpacking freight from a shipping container and putting it into a semi-trailer

unpacking freight from a shipping container and putting it into a semi-trailer Time-Guaranteed LTL and FTL: freight transportation for six pallets or less—less than a truckload (LTL) or a full truckload (FTL)

Drayage and transloading begin at $850 and $650, respectively, and time-guaranteed truckloads start at $280 per pallet. You can learn more about pricing on Deliverr’s freight page. To see how much it costs for international fulfillment services, take a look at Deliverr’s information on international shipping.

Deliverr Pricing Comparison

Deliverr’s pricing is on par with its competitors. ShipBob’s total costs for U.S. fulfillment services begin at $5.66. The price varies based on the weight and dimensions of your merchandise and the desired service level. Each ShipBob fulfillment price includes picking, packing, shipping, and 24/7 customer service. Storage begins at $5 per bin, $10 per shelf, and $40 for a pallet.

ShipBob also provides fulfillment services to 220 countries. But you’ll need to request a quote from the company to get an idea of those prices.

Another Deliverr competitor on my list, Red Stag Fulfillment, offers specialized services including third-party logistics (3PL), ecommerce fulfillment, warehouse services, picking and packing, kitting and assembly, and inventory planning. Pricing information is limited, but it appears similar to Deliverr. For example, Red Stag Fulfillment charges $0.75 per cubic foot each month for warehouse storage—just like Deliverr does.

Deliverr Trials and Guarantees

I couldn’t find any trials or guarantees that Deliverr offers its customers. I recommend contacting the company to learn about any special packages or offers Deliverr may provide. It’s also important to point out that Deliverr does not guarantee its two-day shipping.

Deliverr Ecommerce Fulfillment Review

Deliverr’s goal is to make it easy for ecommerce sellers to fulfill customer orders. From freight services to warehouse storage to delivery, Deliverr has the tools you need to grow and scale your ecommerce business.

That said, Deliverr isn’t one of my top picks. You can take a look at my favorite choices in my list of the top ecommerce fulfillment services.

What Makes Deliverr Ecommerce Fulfillment Great

Deliverr’s top-notch customer support and user-friendly site make it easy to get started quickly.

Good customer support: If navigating the process of fulfilling customer orders sounds like a huge headache, that’s because it is. Even with the best ecommerce fulfillment service, a lot of planning, number-crunching, and logistics go into it. Add customer returns, shipping delays, and frantically busy holiday seasons to the mix, and you’ve got a recipe for disaster. With Deliverr, you can at least rest in knowing that the company offers good—if not speedy—customer support. Dozens of user reviews praised the customer service agents, citing their professionalism, intimate knowledge of the Deliverr fulfillment process, and overall helpfulness.

If navigating the process of fulfilling customer orders sounds like a huge headache, that’s because it is. Even with the best ecommerce fulfillment service, a lot of planning, number-crunching, and logistics go into it. Add customer returns, shipping delays, and frantically busy holiday seasons to the mix, and you’ve got a recipe for disaster. With Deliverr, you can at least rest in knowing that the company offers good—if not speedy—customer support. Dozens of user reviews praised the customer service agents, citing their professionalism, intimate knowledge of the Deliverr fulfillment process, and overall helpfulness. User-friendly site: Figuring out the logistics of shipping items to your customers may be tricky, but navigating the Deliverr interface is not. The dashboard is intuitive and easy to use, making it easy for you to get started with your first inbound order and take off from there.

Figuring out the logistics of shipping items to your customers may be tricky, but navigating the Deliverr interface is not. The dashboard is intuitive and easy to use, making it easy for you to get started with your first inbound order and take off from there. Fair prices: With all the moving parts involved, there’s nothing cheap about fulfilling customer orders. However, Deliverr is competitively priced. This makes it a great choice for ecommerce sellers who are just starting out and don’t want to drop too much cash on the more expensive ecommerce fulfillment services. Plus, my research suggests that when Deliverr accidentally loses inventory, the company attempts to make the situation right. Usually, you’ll need to reach out to the support team and let them know what’s going on. Deliverr will then pay for lost inventory.

With all the moving parts involved, there’s nothing cheap about fulfilling customer orders. However, Deliverr is competitively priced. This makes it a great choice for ecommerce sellers who are just starting out and don’t want to drop too much cash on the more expensive ecommerce fulfillment services. Plus, my research suggests that when Deliverr accidentally loses inventory, the company attempts to make the situation right. Usually, you’ll need to reach out to the support team and let them know what’s going on. Deliverr will then pay for lost inventory. Knowledge base: Deliverr’s extensive knowledge base features detailed guides on everything from account setup and logistics services to inventory and returns. You can easily use the search bar to look up a specific topic. Or you can explore the topic buttons on the knowledge base homepage. If you just want to pick up some interesting information about Deliverr, browse the promoted topics at the bottom of the knowledge base page.

Deliverr’s extensive knowledge base features detailed guides on everything from account setup and logistics services to inventory and returns. You can easily use the search bar to look up a specific topic. Or you can explore the topic buttons on the knowledge base homepage. If you just want to pick up some interesting information about Deliverr, browse the promoted topics at the bottom of the knowledge base page. Integrations: Even though Deliverr is now a Shopify company, it offers integrations with just about every ecommerce site you can think of. This includes big players like WooCommerce, Amazon, Sellbrite, Walmart, Etsy, Returnly, eBay, Wish, Google Shopping, and Facebook Shops.

Where Deliverr Ecommerce Fulfillment Falls Short

Deliverr offers a variety of two-day shipping badges that you can put on your website to drive sales.

Shipping delays: Even though Deliverr offers two-day shipping badges, two-day shipping is not guaranteed. This can be frustrating for your customer who expects to get what the company says they’ll get—and while Deliverr does its best to get packages delivered on time, the lack of a guarantee means no refunds for you or your customer if they don’t.

Even though Deliverr offers two-day shipping badges, two-day shipping is not guaranteed. This can be frustrating for your customer who expects to get what the company says they’ll get—and while Deliverr does its best to get packages delivered on time, the lack of a guarantee means no refunds for you or your customer if they don’t. Frequent lost inventory issues: While I mentioned that Deliverr would pay for lost inventory in the Pros section of this review, there’s a deeper issue at play. Why do so many Deliverr customers report lost inventory? The theme came up time and again in my research. The company admits that “inbound shipments, unfortunately, can be lost, stuck in transit, damaged, or delivered to the wrong address due to carrier error.” Mistakes happen, of course, but if carrier errors continue to be an issue, Deliverr might need to re-examine its carrier contracts to help keep customers happy.

While I mentioned that Deliverr would pay for lost inventory in the Pros section of this review, there’s a deeper issue at play. Why do so many Deliverr customers report lost inventory? The theme came up time and again in my research. The company “inbound shipments, unfortunately, can be lost, stuck in transit, damaged, or delivered to the wrong address due to carrier error.” Mistakes happen, of course, but if carrier errors continue to be an issue, Deliverr might need to re-examine its carrier contracts to help keep customers happy. High long-term storage prices: If your product doesn’t move quickly, Deliverr may not be the best choice for you. The company will store your merchandise for up to 365 days at $0.75 per cubic foot/month from January to September and $2.40 per cubic foot/month from October through December. However, the price of storage skyrockets after 365 days to $6.90 per cubic foot/month. Many a customer has been caught off-guard by this pricey long-term storage.

If your product doesn’t move quickly, Deliverr may not be the best choice for you. The company will store your merchandise for up to 365 days at $0.75 per cubic foot/month from January to September and $2.40 per cubic foot/month from October through December. However, the price of storage skyrockets after 365 days to $6.90 per cubic foot/month. Many a customer has been caught off-guard by this pricey long-term storage. Limited non-shipping services: Deliverr offers an admirable range of services, but unlike one of my top picks, Red Stag Fulfillment, it does not offer kitting, assembly, custom packaging, or inserts. This means that if your packages need to be assembled a certain way before shipping out to the customer, Deliverr may not be for you.

Deliverr Ecommerce Fulfillment Compared

There’s a lot to like about Deliverr, but it isn’t my top choice for ecommerce fulfillment. Instead, I recommend going with ShipBob, Red Stag Fulfillment, or any other services on my top list for a smoother experience.

ShipBob – Best ecommerce fulfillment platform

– Best ecommerce fulfillment platform Red Stag Fulfillment – Best for high-value and large products

– Best for high-value and large products ShipMonk – Best for subscription boxes

– Best for subscription boxes Dot Foods – Best for food and beverage ecommerce

– Best for food and beverage ecommerce Easyship – Best for international fulfillment

Final Verdict

Deliverr has certainly filled a need since its inception in 2017. Shopify shelled out over 2 billion dollars for it, after all. But it may not be the best choice for you.

I recommend going with ShipBob or Red Stag Fulfillment, which were founded in 2014 and 2013, respectively. These two brands have a few more years of experience—and a few more services to offer—than Deliverr does.

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/deliverr-review/