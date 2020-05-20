Defining the Future of Marketing

By Nate Skinner

The world of marketing is continuously changing. We all know that. And if we’re honest, the fact that it keeps us on the edge of our seats year after year is why we love it.

Living and breathing this change every day can make it seem incremental. But if we look back five, ten, or even 15 years, the world of marketing really has changed.

Back in 2005, phones were used to make phone calls. TheFacebook – as it was called then – was just for colleges and universities, and mainstream broadband Internet access was a distant dream. In short, it was a very, very different world.

Fast forward to today. Despite digital technologies turning marketing upside down and inside out, there are a number of things that haven’t changed. Email is still the most powerful, profitable, and popular marketing channel. Marketing is still about human relationships. People still want to feel understood, remembered, and valued in every interaction. Money still measures marketing, and marketing is still about finding that next percent of growth—growing revenues, relationships, recommendations, and reputations. And Oracle Responsys is still a leader in email marketing.

This is exactly why I was super excited to join this team.

Before I joined Oracle, I spent many years at Salesforce. Salesforce is known for its marketing and does a great job of marketing itself. And that’s all well and good. I learned a lot about marketing during my time there. What I have learned since I have come to Oracle is marketing powered by great marketing technology is even better.

This is why I’m so proud to join the Oracle team and celebrate our leadership in the email marketing space. Oracle Responsys was just named a Leader in Forrester’s latest Wave for Email Marketing Service Providers, Q2 2020.

Of the 13 email marketing service providers recognized, Oracle Responsys was one of four vendors named Leader. Oracle received the highest possible scores in the artificial intelligence, analytics, vertical capabilities, and vision criteria. It doesn’t take Einstein to innovate with artificial intelligence tools or provide top-notch professional services. Instead, it takes a team of people that take personalization personally and have constantly pushed the boundaries to define the past, present, and future of email marketing.

My new team gave me a laundry list of industry firsts achieved. It was definitely one of those WOW moments. From the first drag-and-drop orchestration canvas, to the first native support for SMS and Push, and the first catch-and-throw for orchestrations, Oracle has set the bar for the industry. And now that I am on the team, I can see this is just the beginning. We have so much more planned that I can’t wait to share it with you!

Until then, though, please join me in congratulating the team on their leadership in email marketing. This is going to be so much fun!

The Forrester Wave: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q2 2020 is an assessment of the top email marketing service providers in the market. This report shows how each provider measures up and helps B2C marketers select the right one for their needs. To learn more about the report, click here.

